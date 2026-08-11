19.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Macdonald-Gay moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

19.4 1 Back of a length from Sharma, on line. Tyson goes back and drives through the off side field for one run.

19.3 W OUT! Sharma gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Brown gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Sutherland on the on side.

19.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Macdonald-Gay gets forward and sweeps sloppily for one run.

19.1 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row for Sharma! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Villiers shuffles down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Sutherland on the on side.

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Sutherland, outside off again. Ecclestone advances down the pitch and plays a mediocre drive, and is caught by Gibson down the ground.

18.4 1 Full toss, outside off once again. Brown advances down the pitch and drives through the off side for one run.

18.3 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ecclestone moves onto the back foot and lifts a wild cut for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Jonassen.

18.2 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Brown goes back and pulls shakily down the ground for a run.

18.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Ecclestone moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 1 run.

17.5 1 Full toss, on a good line. Ecclestone advances down the pitch and drives for a run through the off side.

17.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Brown advances and punches a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

17.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ecclestone goes back and plays a reverse sweep for a run.

17.2 W OUT! Jonassen gets the wicket! Good line and length from Jonassen. Lanning advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive, the ball gets through, and Lanning is bowled

17.1 . Good length from Jonassen, pitching outside off. Lanning moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

16.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Brown rocks back and edges behind square for a single run.

16.4 . Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Brown pushes forward and plays a poor flick

16.3 1 Back of a length from Sutherland, on a good line. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run behind square.

16.2 2 Free hit. Back of a length from Sutherland, outside off stump again. Lanning rocks back and pulls for two runs.

16.2 nb No ball. Back of a length from Sutherland, outside off stump once more. Lanning rocks back and cuts sloppily

16.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Brown rocks back and pulls for one run.

15.5 1 DROPPED! Good length, outside off once more. Brown gets on the front foot and leg glances sloppily for a single run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Litchfield.

15.4 1 Free hit. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lanning gets forward and drives for a run over the off side field.

15.4 nb No ball. Full toss, on a good line once more. Lanning creates room but misses while attempting to play a cut

15.3 . Pitched up, on line. Lanning pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

15.2 1 Short of a length, on line. Brown moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

15.1 W FOUR! Back of a length from Gibson, pitching outside off. Brown gets on the back foot and lifts a drive for four runs.

14.5 . Good line and length. KE Bryce goes back and edges

14.4 1 Full toss, outside off. Lanning gets on the front foot and sweeps for one run. Fantastic work in the field by Litchfield saves a boundary.

14.3 . On a good length, outside leg. Lanning steps away and cuts

14.2 2 Baker pitches one up, outside leg and angled across Lanning. She backs away and guides a leg glance for a couple of runs.

14.1 . Good length, outside leg. Lanning steps back, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep

13.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump. KE Bryce moves onto the back foot and leg glances back behind square for four runs.

13.4 . Sharma now coming around the wicket to KE Bryce. On a good length, outside off. KE Bryce gets forward, and is struck on the body while trying to play a sweep

13.3 . Free hit. Good length, pitching outside off once more. KE Bryce moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive

13.3 nb No ball. Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for a couple of runs behind point.

13.2 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Lanning gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

13.1 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. KE Bryce goes back and pulls for a run.

12.5 . Short of a length, outside off once again. KE Bryce goes back and drives averagely

12.4 4 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. KE Bryce moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs behind point.

12.3 . Good line and length from Gibson again. KE Bryce gets on the front foot and punches a drive

12.2 1 Back of a length, on line. Lanning rocks back and pulls for one run back behind square.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Gibson, on a good line once more. KE Bryce gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre paddle for a run back behind square.

11.5 1 Short of a length, on line. KE Bryce moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run.

11.4 . Length ball, outside off. KE Bryce rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

11.3 . Good line and length once again. KE Bryce gets forward and edges onto the pads while trying a paddle. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal, however KE Bryce is given not out.

11.2 2 On a good line and length from Jonassen. KE Bryce pushes forward and skies a paddle behind square for two runs.

11.1 W OUT! Jonassen gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Ghosh advances down the pitch and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Cross down the ground.

10.5 1 Sutherland comes over the wicket. Back of a length, on line. Lanning moves onto the back foot and drives behind point for a single run.

10.4 W OUT! Sutherland gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Scrivens gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive, Winfield-Hill whips the bails off, and Scrivens is out

10.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Scrivens pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. SUNRISERS LEEDS call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

10.2 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps, with Sutherland now coming around the wicket to Scrivens. Back of a length, on a good line again. Scrivens moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull

10.1 . Short of a length, on line. Scrivens advances down the pitch and drives

9.5 1 Baker pitches one up, outside off. Scrivens advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a run.

9.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Ghosh. She gets on the front foot and lifts a sloppy reverse sweep for one run.

9.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and outside edges. The ball is misfielded by Sharma.

9.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and lofts a switch hit over the off side field for four runs.

9.1 1 Baker pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Scrivens gets forward and leg glances for 1 run.

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Ghosh pushes forward and plays a mediocre sweep for one run.

8.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Ghosh steps away but misses while trying to play a drive

8.3 1 Short of a length, on line again. Scrivens moves onto the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a leg glance for one run.

8.2 1 On a good line and length from Gibson. Ghosh gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

8.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull

7.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Jonassen. Scrivens gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

7.4 1 Jonassen pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for 1 run.

7.3 1 Jonassen now coming around the wicket to Scrivens. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Scrivens rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run.

7.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Scrivens gets forward and lofts a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

7.1 . Good length from Jonassen, outside off stump. Scrivens gets on the front foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting to play a reverse sweep

6.5 . Back of a length, on line. Scrivens rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

6.4 . Good line and length from Baker again. Scrivens moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

6.3 4 CHANCE! Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Scrivens. She shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for four byes. A stumping chance but it's squandered, and Scrivens survives.

6.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on a good line. Scrivens creates room and outside edges behind point on the off side for four runs.

6.1 . Back of a length, on a good line once more. Scrivens steps away and outside edges on the off side.

5.5 . Short of a length, on line. Ghosh goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

5.4 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and plays a flick. Fantastic work in the field by Gibson prevents a certain boundary.

5.3 1 Good length from Sutherland, outside off. Scrivens advances and drives for one run.

5.2 1 On a good line and length from Sutherland. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives sloppily straight down the ground for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by McCarthy.

5.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Ghosh rocks back and outside edges for four runs behind point.

4.5 . Jonassen now coming around the wicket to Ghosh. On a good line and length. Ghosh pushes forward and defends

4.4 W OUT! Bowled. On a good length, outside off. Mandhana advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

4.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Scrivens steps away and drives through the off side for a single run.

4.2 . Back of a length, outside off. Scrivens rocks back and guides a cut

4.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Scrivens moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 4 runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded by Baker.

3.5 . Cross comes around the wicket. Back of a length, outside leg again. Mandhana rocks back and plays a pull back behind square.

3.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point for 4 runs.

3.3 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, outside off once again. Mandhana rocks back and skies a pull for 6 runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

3.1 . DROPPED! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and edges. A huge chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Winfield-Hill.

2.5 . Back of a length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana goes back and guides a cut

2.4 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for two runs down the ground.

2.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Mandhana goes back and guides a cut

2.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana goes back and punches a drive through the off side field.

2.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Mandhana goes back and cuts for four runs.

1.5 . Cross pitches one up, outside off. Scrivens gets forward and edges

1.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, pitching outside off. Scrivens advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

1.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Scrivens shuffles down the pitch and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

1.2 1 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off. Mandhana advances down the pitch and lifts a mediocre drive over the on side field for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Litchfield. That was a difficult chance for Litchfield.

1.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Mandhana moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

0.5 1 McCarthy comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Scrivens gets forward and drives for a single run behind point.

0.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

0.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across Mandhana. She moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull behind square for 4 runs.

0.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Mandhana gets forward and punches a drive

0.1 2 McCarthy pitches one up, outside off. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for two runs.

19.5 6 And again! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sutherland rocks back and plays a pull for six runs.

19.4 6 And another! Back of a length from Macdonald-Gay, on line. Sutherland rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

19.3 6 SIX! Sutherland brings up her 50 by clearing the rope! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

19.2 2 Length ball, outside off. Sutherland gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs.

19.1 2 Back of a length from Macdonald-Gay, on line. Sutherland rocks back and pulls behind square for a couple of runs.

18.5 4 And another! Full, pitching outside leg once again. Sutherland gets forward and edges behind square for 4 runs.

18.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg. Sutherland gets forward and sweeps behind square for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded.

18.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Jonassen. She gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

18.2 4 And another! Full, on a good line once again. Jonassen creates space and lofts a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

18.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jonassen goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

17.5 1 Ecclestone pitches one up, on a good line once again. Jonassen pushes forward and leg glances for a single run.

17.4 1 Full toss, on a good line. Sutherland gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run on the leg side.

17.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Jonassen gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run behind square.

17.2 1 Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and leg glances for a run.

17.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland pushes forward and lofts a drive over the off side for four runs.

16.5 . KE Bryce now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from KE Bryce, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland steps back and drives averagely

16.4 1 KE Bryce now coming around the wicket to Jonassen. Short of a length, outside off stump. Jonassen advances and outside edges for one run.

16.3 1 KE Bryce comes over the wicket to Sutherland. Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Sutherland creates room and plays a pull for a run.

16.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Jonassen gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

16.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Jonassen rocks back and slices a cut

15.5 . Villiers pitches one up, pitching outside off. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and punches a poor drive

15.4 1 On a good line and length from Villiers. Jonassen gets forward and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

15.3 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Villiers, outside off again. Gibson advances and drives sloppily, and is caught by Brown on the off side.

15.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Gibson moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.

15.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

14.5 . Free hit. Good line and length. Sutherland gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull

14.5 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Sutherland ducks

14.4 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Gibson gets on the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

14.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Macdonald-Gay. Gibson moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs down the ground.

14.2 2 Full, on leg stump and angled across Gibson. She moves onto the front foot and flicks for a couple of runs behind square.

14.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Gibson moves onto the front foot and inside edges back behind square for 4 runs.

14.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Gibson gets forward but misses while attempting a sweep

13.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, on a good line. Sutherland rocks back and lifts a pull for 4 runs.

13.4 2 Short of a length, outside off stump. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for 2 runs straight down the ground.

13.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Gibson goes back and pulls for a single run.

13.2 4 And again! Back of a length from Tyson, pitching near leg stump and angling across Gibson. She goes back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

13.1 1 Back of a length, on line once again. Sutherland steps back and plays a pull for a run.

12.5 1 Back of a length from KE Bryce, on a good line. Gibson gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

12.4 1 Good length from KE Bryce, pitching on leg and angled across. Sutherland pushes forward and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

12.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line once again. Gibson backs away and plays a pull for one run.

12.2 . Back of a length, on a good line. Gibson creates space and cuts shakily

12.1 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Sutherland. She pushes forward and drives on the leg side for one run.

11.5 . Back of a length from Tyson, outside off stump. Gibson rocks back and slices a cut

11.4 2 Short of a length, on line. Gibson creates space and pulls for a couple of runs.

11.3 W OUT! Run out. Short of a length, outside off stump. Sutherland goes back and cuts. The ball is misfielded by KE Bryce and Ghosh. Winfield-Hill is then run out at the non-striker's end, following some tidy fielding by KE Bryce and Ghosh.

11.2 1 Good length from Tyson, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Winfield-Hill pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.

11.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Winfield-Hill advances and drives for four runs on the off side.

10.5 1 Full ball, on a good line again. Sutherland advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for a single run.

10.4 . On a good line and length again. Sutherland advances and finesses a leg glance down the ground.

10.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Winfield-Hill goes back and leg glances for 1 run.

10.2 1 Ecclestone pitches one up, on line once again. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

10.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Winfield-Hill shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side field for one run.

9.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sutherland rocks back and punches a drive

9.4 . Pitched up, on a good line. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

9.3 1 Ballinger pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across. Winfield-Hill backs away and tucks a leg glance for 1 run.

9.2 1 Back of a length, outside off. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

9.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ballinger, on a good line. Sutherland rocks back and skies a ramp for four runs back behind square.

8.5 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angled across Winfield-Hill. She steps back and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

8.4 2 Good line and length. Winfield-Hill moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for 2 runs straight down the ground.

8.3 . Tyson pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Winfield-Hill shuffles down the pitch and punches a wild drive

8.2 1 Back of a length from Tyson, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

8.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Sutherland goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

7.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run through the on side field.

7.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Sutherland rocks back and eases a drive through the off side field.

7.3 1 Full, on line. Winfield-Hill pushes forward and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

7.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Sutherland moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

7.1 1 Back of a length, on line once again. Winfield-Hill gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance for one run.

6.5 1 Back of a length from KE Bryce, on line. Sutherland moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a single run behind square.

6.4 . Good line and length from KE Bryce. Sutherland gets on the back foot and defends

6.3 W OUT! Back-to-back wickets for KE Bryce! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Smith gets on the back foot and pulls averagely, and is caught by Villiers

6.2 1 KE Bryce pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Winfield-Hill moves onto the front foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

6.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Smith gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the leg side field.

5.5 3 Good line and length. Smith pushes forward and edges for three runs behind point.

5.4 . Back of a length from Ecclestone, on line. Smith moves onto the back foot and cuts

5.3 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across Winfield-Hill. She pushes forward and guides a leg glance back behind square for a run.

5.2 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once more. Winfield-Hill moves down the pitch and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

5.1 1 Ecclestone pitches one up, outside off stump. Smith moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Smith. She gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for four runs.

4.4 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across Smith. She gets forward and eases a drive down the ground.

4.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Smith rocks back and guides a cut

4.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Macdonald-Gay, pitching outside off. Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs behind point.

4.1 . DROPPED! On a good line and length from Macdonald-Gay. Smith pushes forward and outside edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Ghosh.

3.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Smith pushes forward and leg glances for a run.

3.4 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Winfield-Hill gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance for a single run.

3.3 . Full, outside off stump. Winfield-Hill gets forward and drives down the ground.

3.2 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from Villiers, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Litchfield advances and plays a wild pull, and is caught by Scrivens down the ground.

3.1 4 FOUR! Villiers pitches one up, pitching outside off. Litchfield gets forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

2.5 6 And another! Full, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield moves down the pitch and drives over the off side for six runs.

2.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Litchfield gets on the back foot and skies a scoop for four runs back behind square.

2.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Litchfield advances and defends

2.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Litchfield advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs back behind point.

2.1 1 Good line and length from Ballinger once more. Smith gets forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

1.5 . Full toss, outside leg and angling across the batter. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and eases a sloppy drive down the ground.

1.4 4 And another! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Litchfield advances and lifts a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

1.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line again. Litchfield advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

1.2 4 Ecclestone pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Litchfield pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a reverse sweep back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

1.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Litchfield advances and drives

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Smith gets forward and guides a leg glance behind square for one run.

0.4 1 Good length from Ballinger, outside off. Litchfield pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run on the off side.

0.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Smith gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field. The ball is misfielded.

0.2 . Good length from Ballinger, pitching outside off. Smith gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground.