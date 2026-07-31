18.3 W OUT! Gardner breaks through! On a good line and length once more. Ballinger shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Ballinger has to depart

18.2 . Full, on a good line. Ballinger goes back and drives shakily

18.1 W OUT! Caught. Full, on a good line. Macdonald-Gay gets on the front foot and eases a poor drive, and is caught by Dunkley down the ground.

17.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Ecclestone gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

17.4 W OUT! Run out. Good length from Garth, pitching outside off. Brown goes back and punches a poor drive down the ground. She is then run out at the striker's end, following some good fielding by Adams.

17.3 1 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Ecclestone gets on the back foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive back behind square for a single run.

17.2 1 Yorker, outside off. Brown gets on the front foot and punches a sloppy drive for a run.

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on line again. Brown pushes forward and drives on the leg side for six runs.

16.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length once again. Brown moves down the pitch and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

16.4 1 On a good line and length. Ecclestone moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

16.3 W OUT! Bates gets the wicket! Good length from Bates, outside off stump once more. Gardner advances and eases a shaky drive, and is caught by Bates

16.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Gardner pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while trying a sweep

16.1 1 DROPPED! Good length from Bates, outside off stump. Brown goes back and punches a bad drive for one run through the on side field. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

15.5 1 Adams pitches one up, on line again. Brown gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily for 1 run.

15.4 1 Good line and length from Adams again. Gardner advances down the pitch and drives sloppily for one run.

15.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Gardner gets on the front foot and drives averagely

15.2 W OUT! Adams gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length again. KE Bryce advances down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Gardner down the ground.

15.1 2 Good line and length once more. KE Bryce moves onto the back foot and pulls for a pair of runs.

14.5 4 And again! Pitching on a good line and length. KE Bryce moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

14.4 4 FOUR! Gardner pitches one up, on a good line. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and plays a reverse sweep behind point for four runs.

14.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Brown pushes forward and pulls sloppily for a run.

14.2 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length. Lanning pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull. The umpire gives Lanning out LBW, however Lanning signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Lanning must depart.

14.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Lanning moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep. TRENT ROCKETS appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

13.4 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. KE Bryce gets on the front foot and drives for four runs.

13.3 . On a good length, outside off. KE Bryce moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a drive

13.2 1 Good length from Charley Nicola Phillips, pitching outside off once again. Lanning goes back and plays a sloppy pull for one run.

13.1 1 DROPPED! Good length from Charley Nicola Phillips, pitching outside off stump once again. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and scoops shakily back behind square for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

12.5 2 Good length from Garth, outside off stump once again. KE Bryce rocks back and slices a cut for 2 runs.

12.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. KE Bryce advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a scoop

12.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Lanning gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

12.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. KE Bryce rocks back and plays a shaky pull for a single run.

12.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Lanning gets on the back foot and pulls sloppily for a run.

11.5 1 On a good length, outside off again. Lanning moves onto the back foot and plays a poor pull for one run.

11.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Lanning rocks back and plays a pull for four runs.

11.3 1 Good line and length from Elwiss. KE Bryce gets on the front foot and plays a poor flick for a run.

11.3 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump.

11.2 1 Full, on line once more. Lanning gets forward and plays a mediocre flick for a single run.

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. KE Bryce goes back and drives averagely for a run.

10.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Lanning gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run behind square.

10.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. KE Bryce moves onto the back foot and flicks shakily for one run.

10.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Lanning gets on the back foot and leg glances for a run.

10.2 1 Good line and length from Gardner. KE Bryce moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky pull for a run.

10.1 . On a good line and length from Gardner. KE Bryce gets on the back foot and leg glances shakily back behind square.

9.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot and plays a wild cut for 1 run.

9.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. KE Bryce pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

9.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Charley Nicola Phillips, outside off. KE Bryce moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

9.3 1w Wide. Pitching on a good line but angling across.

9.2 W OUT! Charley Nicola Phillips gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Ghosh gets on the front foot and eases a bad drive, and is caught by Dunkley down the ground.

9.1 . Good length, outside off. Ghosh gets on the back foot and drives shakily

8.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Ghosh rocks back and cuts back through point for 4 runs.

8.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Ghosh gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

8.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off. Ghosh advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

8.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Ghosh rocks back and drives poorly

8.2 1 On a good line and length from Bates again. Lanning goes back and plays a bad defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.1 1 Good line and length. Ghosh goes back and drives shakily down the ground for 1 run.

7.5 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, on a good line. Lanning pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

7.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Levick, pitching outside off again. Lanning gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 4 runs.

7.3 . On a good length, outside off. Lanning moves onto the back foot and punches a sloppy drive

7.2 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Lanning moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

7.1 . Length ball, outside off stump again. Lanning rocks back and cuts poorly

6.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and drives shakily for 1 run down the ground.

6.4 1 Good line and length. Lanning rocks back and leg glances for a single run.

6.3 . Gardner pitches one up, pitching outside off. Lanning gets forward and drives sloppily

6.2 1 Good line and length from Gardner again. Ghosh pushes forward and flicks poorly for a single run.

6.1 W OUT! Caught. Yorker, on line. Scholfield moves onto the front foot and drives averagely. TRENT ROCKETS appeal for a catch. Both umpires get together and decide to call for an umpire review. The decision is overturned, and Scholfield must depart.

5.5 1 Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Scholfield gets on the front foot and drives poorly down the ground for one run. The ball is misfielded.

5.4 1 Back of a length from Elwiss, on line once again. Lanning goes back and plays a wild pull for a single run.

5.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length once more. Lanning gets forward and pulls for 4 runs.

5.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Lanning gets forward and flicks sloppily behind square.

5.1 1 Full, on a good line once again. Scholfield pushes forward and eases a poor drive for a single run down the ground.

4.5 3 Charley Nicola Phillips pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Lanning gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side for 3 runs.

4.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Scholfield gets on the front foot and inside edges behind square for 1 run.

4.3 . Charley Nicola Phillips pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Scholfield moves onto the front foot and defends

4.2 W OUT! Charley Nicola Phillips gets the wicket! Charley Nicola Phillips pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Villiers gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Dunkley

4.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Villiers gets forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

3.5 1 Good line and length. Villiers advances down the pitch and plays a flick for 1 run.

3.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Villiers steps away and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

3.3 . On a good line and length. Villiers goes back and drives sloppily

3.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Villiers goes back and drives sloppily

3.1 . Good line and length once again. Villiers rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

2.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length again. Villiers gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs straight down the ground.

2.4 . On a good line and length from Garth. Villiers moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 . On a good length, outside off once more. Villiers gets on the back foot but misses while trying a cut

2.2 . Good length, outside off. Villiers pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

2.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Lanning gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy late cut for 1 run.

1.5 . Good line and length. Villiers shuffles down the pitch and punches a bad drive

1.4 . Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across Villiers. She gets on the front foot and sweeps averagely back behind square.

1.3 . Good length, outside off. Villiers moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 W OUT! Stumped. Good length from Bates, pitching outside off. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive, Mooney gathers, whips the bails off, and Mandhana has to go

1.1 . Good line and length from Bates. Mandhana gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . Good line and length. Mandhana gets on the back foot and drives averagely through point.

0.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Garth, pitching outside leg. Mandhana gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

0.3 . On a good line and length once again. Mandhana goes back and defends averagely

0.2 1 Good line and length from Garth. Lanning gets on the front foot and defends for one run through the off side.

0.1 1lb Full ball, on a good line. Mandhana gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick, resulting in one leg bye. TRENT ROCKETS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

19.5 W OUT! Run out. Full, on a good line once again. Adams gets on the front foot and flicks averagely for one run. Levick is then run out at the striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Gardner.

19.4 1 Good line and length from Villiers once more. Levick rocks back and flicks for a run.

19.3 1b Good line and length. Adams goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull, and the ball trickles away from Ghosh for a single bye.

19.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Adams gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for 4 runs.

19.1 1 Full ball, on line. Levick moves onto the back foot and punches a shaky drive down the ground for one run.

18.5 W OUT! Run out. Full toss, pitching outside off. Adams pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive. Garth is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some tidy fielding by Macdonald-Gay.

18.4 2 Good line and length from Ecclestone. Adams rocks back and drives averagely for 2 runs past the bowler.

18.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Garth gets on the front foot and drives poorly for a single run down the ground.

18.2 1 Ecclestone pitches one up, on line. Adams goes back and drives poorly for one run.

18.1 1 Ecclestone pitches one up, on line once more. Garth advances down the pitch and flicks for a run.

17.5 6 SIX! Full ball, on line. Adams rocks back and eases a drive for six runs.

17.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Garth goes back and punches a mediocre drive for one run.

17.3 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, outside off. Elwiss goes back and drives averagely. She is then run out, after some good fielding by Macdonald-Gay.

17.2 1 Full toss, on a good line. Adams gets forward and pulls averagely for a single run.

17.1 . Macdonald-Gay pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Adams pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

16.5 1 Short of a length, on line. Elwiss goes back and pulls poorly for one run back behind square.

16.4 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Elwiss takes advantage. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Elwiss gets forward and outside edges behind point for four runs.

16.4 nb No ball. On a good length, outside off. Elwiss gets on the front foot but lets that one go through to Ghosh untouched

16.3 . Yorker, outside off stump once again. Elwiss moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

16.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Elwiss moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side for 4 runs.

16.1 1 Good length from Brown, outside off stump again. Adams rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

15.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Adams goes back and plays a mediocre pull back behind square for a run.

15.3 2 Full, pitching outside off once again. Adams advances down the pitch and punches a bad drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

15.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Gardner goes back and flicks a sloppy glance for one run through the off side field.

15.1 1 On a good line and length from Villiers once again. Adams rocks back and plays a flick for a run back behind square.

14.5 W OUT! Bowled. On a good line and length from Ecclestone. Heath gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick, the stumps are disturbed, and Heath has to go

14.3 W OUT! Ecclestone gets the wicket! Good length from Ecclestone, pitching outside off again. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and punches a wild drive, and is caught by Macdonald-Gay on the off side.

14.2 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off. Dunkley rocks back and punches a drive for six runs.

14.1 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line once again. Gardner moves down the pitch and plays a shaky flick for a run.

13.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Gardner moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for a single run.

13.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Gardner gets on the back foot and drives poorly

13.3 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. Gardner gets forward and drives sloppily

13.2 1 Back of a length from Ballinger, pitching outside off. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for 1 run.

13.1 4 FOUR! Dunkley brings up her fifty in emphatic style! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Dunkley gets forward and plays a pull for 4 runs.

12.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Gardner goes back and tucks a leg glance for a single run behind square.

12.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Dunkley rocks back and pulls sloppily for a run. The ball is misfielded.

12.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once again. Gardner moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive for one run.

12.2 W OUT! Brown gets the wicket! Good length from Brown, outside off. Luff creates space and eases a drive, but is caught by Mandhana down the ground.

12.1 1 On a good line and length from Brown. Dunkley gets forward and plays a poor pull back behind square for a single run.

11.5 6 MAXIMUM! 50 for Luff by clearing the rope! Villiers pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Luff. She moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

11.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Dunkley moves down the pitch and flicks poorly for one run.

11.3 2 Full, on line. Dunkley pushes forward and sweeps for two runs. The ball is misfielded.

11.2 6 SIX! Villiers pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

11.1 . Length ball, outside off. Dunkley gets on the back foot and cuts sloppily

10.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Luff gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

10.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, on a good line. Luff pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs behind square.

10.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Luff. She backs away and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

10.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Luff advances and drives through the off side for four runs.

10.1 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Luff backs away and drives poorly

9.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Luff moves onto the front foot and eases a mediocre drive for a single run.

9.4 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Luff creates room but misses while trying to play a sweep

9.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Dunkley goes back and guides a cut for a run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Macdonald-Gay pitches one up, outside off again. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs behind square.

9.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Dunkley goes back but misses while attempting to play a drive

8.5 1 Full, on a good line again. Luff gets on the front foot and sweeps for a run back behind square.

8.4 6 SIX! Good line and length. Luff advances down the pitch and eases a drive for six runs through the leg side field.

8.3 1 Good length from Ecclestone, outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the back foot and edges back behind point for a single run.

8.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley rocks back and cuts shakily

8.1 . On a good line and length from Ecclestone. Dunkley goes back and defends

7.5 1 Short of a length, on a good line but angling across. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

7.4 . Good length, outside off. Dunkley goes back but misses while trying a cut

7.3 1 Good line and length from Ballinger. Luff pushes forward and edges behind square on the on side for a run.

7.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Luff steps back and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

7.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Dunkley goes back and plays a pull behind square for 1 run. The ball is misfielded.

6.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Dunkley rocks back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

6.4 1 On a good line and length from Brown. Luff pushes forward and punches a shaky drive for a run through the on side field.

6.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Dunkley gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

6.2 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dunkley gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

6.1 . Full ball, on a good line. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

5.5 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Luff creates space and punches a wild drive

5.4 . Full ball, on line again. Luff gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 4 DROPPED! Full, pitching on a good line. Luff moves down the pitch and plays a poor pull for 4 runs back behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

5.2 . On a good length, outside off. Luff gets on the back foot and cuts late sloppily back behind point.

5.1 . Good line and length from Ecclestone. Luff pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick. MANCHESTER SUPER GIANTS appeal, however the umpire gives Luff not out.

4.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Dunkley rocks back and leg glances sloppily for a single run.

4.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and plays a scoop for 4 runs behind point.

4.3 . On a good line and length. Dunkley gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a flick

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Dunkley goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

4.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Dunkley moves onto the back foot and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

3.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off once more. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps shakily for a run.

3.4 1 Full, outside off once again. Luff pushes forward and sweeps for a single run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Luff advances and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

3.2 . Full, outside off again. Luff gets forward and punches a bad drive down the ground.

3.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Luff advances down the pitch and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

2.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Luff gets forward and pulls shakily behind square for four runs.

2.4 . Good line and length from Ballinger. Luff moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Dunkley pushes forward and scoops shakily for 1 run back behind square.

2.2 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Luff goes back and plays a mediocre pull for 1 run.

2.1 W OUT! Ballinger gets one through! Good line and length. Mooney rocks back but misses while trying a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Mooney has to go

1.5 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Mooney creates space and slices a wild cut for one run.

1.4 1 Yorker, on line once more. Dunkley moves onto the front foot and plays a poor defensive stroke for a run behind square.

1.3 4 FOUR! Brown pitches one up, on a good line. Dunkley gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

1.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the front foot and drives shakily

1.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Mooney pushes forward and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney goes back and glances poorly

0.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Mooney goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

0.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. Mooney gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Back of a length from Ballinger, pitching outside off. Mooney moves onto the front foot and glances

0.2 1w Wide. On leg stump. Mooney moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a flick

0.2 1w Wide. Pitched up, pitching near leg stump once again. Mooney pushes forward but misses while attempting a flick