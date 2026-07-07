Match details Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred, Women 31.07.2026

The hundred

MAN
MAN
TRE
TRE

Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 31, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Manchester Super Giants Squad

PlayersBryce Kathryn, Carter Darcey, Dottin Deandra, Ecclestone Sophie, Filer Lauren, Gaur Mahika, Gregory Danielle, Jones Evelyn, Kerr Amelia, MacGregor Esmae, McCaughan Ella, Monaghan Alice, Mooney Beth, Morris Fi, Smale Seren
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Trent Rockets Squad

PlayersGardner Ashleigh, Gordon Kirstie, Graham Heather, Grewcock Jodie, Jones Emma, King Alana, McCarthy Cassidy, Morris Sophie, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Scrivens Grace, Smith Bryony, Stonehouse Alexa, Thompson Grace, Threlkeld Ellie, Wraith Natasha
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Venue Guide

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