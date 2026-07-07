Squads Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred, Women 31.07.2026

The hundred

MAN
MAN
TRE
TRE

Playing

MAN
MAN
TRE
TRE
First TeamSecond Team
Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Morris Fi

bowler

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Bench

MAN
MAN
TRE
TRE

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet