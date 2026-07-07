Squads Manchester Super Giants vs Trent Rockets The hundred The Hundred, Women 31.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Graham Heather
all rounder
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Filer Lauren
bowler
Jones Emma
no information yet
Gaur Mahika
bowler
King Alana
bowler
Gregory Danielle
bowler
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Morris Sophie
bowler
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Morris Fi
bowler
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet