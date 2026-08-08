19.4 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Grewcock goes back and pulls behind square for a single run.

19.3 1 Good length from Macdonald-Gay, outside leg and angled across. Dattani pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a single run.

19.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Grewcock gets forward and eases a drive for a single run on the leg side.

19.1 1 Good length from Macdonald-Gay, outside off stump. Dattani gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

18.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Dattani moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

18.4 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Grewcock moves down the pitch and drives on the off side for a run.

18.3 2 Length ball, outside off. Grewcock gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

18.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Dattani shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the leg side field for a single run.

18.1 2 Good line and length from Ecclestone once again. Dattani advances and drives for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded.

17.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Dattani rocks back and plays a flick for 1 run.

17.4 W OUT! Caught. Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Wong moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly, and is caught by Ballinger behind square.

17.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Grewcock moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

17.2 1 On a good line and length from Macdonald-Gay once more. Wong gets on the front foot and drives through the on side field for 1 run.

17.1 1 Full ball, on line. Grewcock goes back and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Wong moves onto the front foot and drives through the on side field for one run.

16.4 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length again. Knott gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Ballinger behind square.

16.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Grewcock moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

16.2 . Good length from Villiers, outside off stump. Grewcock pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

16.1 W OUT! Villiers gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Villiers. Wolvaardt goes back and plays a sloppy pull, and is caught by KE Bryce

16.1 2w Wide. Villiers pitches one up, pitching well down the leg side. The ball beats the keeper and trickles away for two wides.

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Knott rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for one run.

15.4 1 On a good line and length from Tyson once more. Wolvaardt gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

15.3 1 DROPPED! Good line and length. Knott creates room and drives over the off side field for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Mandhana.

15.2 1 Good length from Tyson, outside off again. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive on the on side for a single run.

15.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Knott pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for one run.

14.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Knott pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

14.4 . Good length from Villiers, outside off. Knott goes back and drives

14.3 W OUT! Villiers gets the wicket! On a good length, pitching outside off. Molineux advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, Ghosh gathers, whips the bails off, and Molineux has to depart

14.2 2 Villiers pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Molineux advances down the pitch and drives for a pair of runs down the ground.

14.1 1 DROPPED! Good length from Villiers, outside off. Wolvaardt advances and lofts a poor drive over the on side field for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

13.5 . On a good line and length from Ecclestone again. Molineux shuffles down the pitch and edges

13.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Wolvaardt pushes forward and punches a drive for one run through the leg side field.

13.3 1 Full, pitching outside off. Molineux shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

13.2 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Molineux rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

13.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

12.5 4 FOUR! KE Bryce pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

12.4 . Good line and length again. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and pulls

12.3 . On a good line and length. Wolvaardt goes back and plays a pull

12.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Molineux moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 1 run on the leg side.

12.1 . On a good line and length from KE Bryce once again. Molineux moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive shot

11.5 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the on side field.

11.5 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side.

11.4 . Tyson pitches one up, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives

11.3 1 Good line and length from Tyson once again. Molineux rocks back and pulls for a run.

11.2 1 Good line and length once more. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.1 6 MAXIMUM! Tyson pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a drive for 6 runs.

10.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Molineux goes back and drives on the off side for a single run.

10.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and drives on the on side for a single run.

10.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Molineux gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

10.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Molineux advances and drives

10.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Wolvaardt advances and drives for 1 run.

9.5 2 On a good line and length from KE Bryce. Molineux gets on the front foot and punches a drive for two runs down the ground.

9.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Molineux rocks back and guides a cut

9.3 . On a good line and length. Molineux rocks back and drives

9.2 1 Full ball, on line once again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

9.1 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line once more. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the on side.

8.5 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line once again. Molineux advances and eases a drive for one run.

8.4 . On a good length, pitching on leg. Molineux gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep. MANCHESTER SUPER GIANTS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

8.3 1 Pitched up, on line once more. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

8.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Molineux goes back and plays a pull for one run.

8.1 1 Full, on a good line once more. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a run.

7.5 1 On a good line and length. Wolvaardt rocks back and punches a drive for a run.

7.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives for four runs.

7.3 . Good length from Villiers, outside off stump. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and punches a drive

7.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Molineux gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run.

7.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Molineux gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

6.4 . KE Bryce pitches one up, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets forward and defends averagely

6.3 3 Good line and length from KE Bryce. Molineux rocks back and punches a drive through the leg side field for 1 run. A mistake in the field allows SOUTHERN BRAVE to scamper through for a pair of overthrows.

6.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

6.1 1 KE Bryce pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Molineux gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

5.5 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and drives. Bouchier is then run out, as a result of some good fielding by KE Bryce.

5.4 . KE Bryce pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

5.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives

5.2 W OUT! KE Bryce gets the wicket! Back of a length, on line. Lee rocks back and skies a mediocre pull, and is spectacularly caught by Villiers

5.1 . Length ball, outside off. Lee gets on the front foot and eases a drive

4.5 1 Tyson pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Bouchier gets forward and sweeps for a single run.

4.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lee goes back and cuts back behind point for a single run.

4.3 1 Tyson pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and drives for a run.

4.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Bouchier rocks back and drives

4.1 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across Lee. She pushes forward and plays a sweep for a single run back behind square.

3.5 2 Good length, outside off. Bouchier advances down the pitch and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

3.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Lee moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Macdonald-Gay. Lee steps back and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

3.2 . Length ball, outside off. Lee moves onto the back foot and drives

3.1 . Good length, outside off. Lee moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 . Good length from Ecclestone, on leg stump and angled across Lee. She gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend. MANCHESTER SUPER GIANTS appeal, however the umpire gives Lee not out.

2.4 . On a good line and length from Ecclestone again. Lee moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line once more. Lee gets on the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

2.2 . Pitched up, on a good line. Lee gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Lee gets on the front foot and sweeps back behind square for four runs.

1.5 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and defends

1.4 4 And again! On a good line and length. Bouchier gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs.

1.3 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bouchier pushes forward and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

1.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for 4 runs.

1.1 . Ballinger pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Bouchier. She gets forward and defends

0.5 . Good length, pitching on leg and angling across Bouchier. She rocks back and plays a pull

0.4 1lb Full, pitching outside leg once again. Lee gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep, resulting in one leg bye.

0.3 2 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Lee gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs back behind square.

0.2 . Good length from Ecclestone, pitching outside off once again. Lee goes back and slices a cut

0.1 . Length ball, outside off. Lee gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.4 1 Good line and length. Lanning rocks back and plays a pull behind square for a single run.

19.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Lanning moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

19.2 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Lanning goes back and pulls for two runs.

19.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lanning moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a couple of runs behind square.

18.5 1 Molineux pitches one up, outside off stump. Brown gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

18.4 W OUT! LBW. Full ball, on a good line. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. The umpire gives KE Bryce out LBW, but KE Bryce signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and KE Bryce must depart.

18.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off again. KE Bryce rocks back and cuts through point for a couple of runs.

18.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. Lanning moves onto the front foot and outside edges for one run.

18.1 1 On a good line and length from Molineux. KE Bryce gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run back behind square.

17.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. KE Bryce gets forward and drives for a single run.

17.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump. KE Bryce gets forward and eases a drive

17.3 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length from Wong. Ghosh pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Ghosh has to go

17.3 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. The ball beats Lee and trickles away for 2 wides.

17.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Lanning rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

17.1 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Mandhana pushes forward and lifts a wild sweep, and is caught by Grewcock behind square.

16.5 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across Ghosh. She gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

16.4 2 Good length from Glenn, outside off stump. Ghosh advances and drives for 2 runs.

16.3 4 FOUR! Ghosh brings up her 50 in emphatic style! Good length from Glenn, pitching on leg and angling across. Ghosh rocks back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

16.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

16.1 1lb Good length from Glenn, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ghosh gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

15.5 1 Good length from Corteen-Coleman, outside off stump once more. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 1 run back behind square.

15.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh moves onto the back foot and cuts

15.3 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off. Ghosh gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs.

15.2 1 Full, on a good line. Mandhana pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run on the on side.

15.1 . CHANCE! On a good line and length from Corteen-Coleman. Mandhana moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive. A stumping chance but it's squandered, and Mandhana survives.

14.5 1 Yorker, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Ghosh gets on the back foot and defends behind square for one run.

14.4 1 Good line and length from Wong once again. Mandhana rocks back and punches a drive behind point for a single run.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Wong, pitching on a good line but angling across. Ghosh moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

14.2 6 DROPPED! Good line and length. Ghosh gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 6 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Dattani.

14.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana rocks back and drives for 1 run.

13.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mandhana gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

13.4 . Molineux pitches one up, pitching outside off. Mandhana moves down the pitch and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

13.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Mandhana goes back and guides a cut

13.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off again. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs.

13.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and lofts a poor drive for one run over the off side field.

12.5 . Yorker, outside off stump. Ghosh pushes forward and defends

12.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Mandhana rocks back and pulls for a single run.

12.3 1 Good length from Bell, outside off. Ghosh goes back and edges for one run.

12.3 1w Wide. Short ball, pitching well down the leg side.

12.2 . Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ghosh pushes forward and eases a drive

12.1 1 On a good line and length. Mandhana gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

11.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ghosh pushes forward and drives for 2 runs.

11.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length once again. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

11.3 . Good line and length once more. Ghosh moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

11.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and sweeps shakily

11.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Ghosh gets on the front foot and sweeps for two runs behind square.

10.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

10.4 4 And again! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Ghosh pushes forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

10.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Ghosh gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

10.2 1 On a good line and length from Corteen-Coleman. Mandhana gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

10.1 2 Length ball, pitching outside off. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded.

9.5 1 Good line and length from Glenn. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run.

9.5 2w Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side. It beats the wicketkeeper and trickles away for a pair of wides.

9.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ghosh gets on the front foot and plays a sweep

9.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Mandhana gets forward and defends for a run.

9.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump once again. Ghosh pushes forward and drives down the ground for one run.

9.1 6 SIX! Full ball, outside off stump. Ghosh shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for six runs.

8.5 . Good length from Wong, outside leg and angled across the batter. Ghosh goes back but misses while attempting to play a pull

8.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Ghosh. She pushes forward and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

8.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana gets forward and drives shakily for a single run.

8.2 2 Full toss, outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs on the off side.

8.1 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Ghosh. She rocks back and pulls for a run back behind square.

7.5 . Molineux pitches one up, outside off. Mandhana gets forward and defends

7.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Molineux, outside off. Mandhana advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

7.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

7.2 . On a good length, outside off. Mandhana rocks back and eases a drive

7.1 1 Good line and length. Ghosh goes back and plays a flick for one run.

6.5 . On a good length, outside off. Ghosh moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

6.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Mandhana rocks back and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

6.3 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Ghosh gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

6.2 . Glenn pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh rocks back and slices a cut

6.1 1 On a good line and length. Mandhana rocks back and flicks for a single run.

5.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 W OUT! Corteen-Coleman gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Scrivens moves down the pitch and skies a wild drive, and is caught by Molineux on the off side.

5.3 . Full, outside off stump. Scrivens gets forward and defends

5.2 1 Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, pitching outside off. Mandhana gets forward and drives for a run.

5.1 6 SIX! Length ball, outside off stump. Mandhana shuffles down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs straight down the ground.

4.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Mandhana pushes forward and eases a drive

4.5 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side.

4.4 1b Yorker, outside off stump. Scrivens gets forward but makes no contact while trying to defend, and the ball trickles away from the keeper for 1 bye.

4.3 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Scrivens rocks back and drives

4.2 . On a good length, outside off. Scrivens pushes forward and punches a drive

4.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Scrivens gets forward and flicks for two runs.

3.5 . Good length from Corteen-Coleman, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana advances down the pitch and drives

3.4 1 Good length from Corteen-Coleman, outside off. Scrivens advances and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

3.3 . Good length from Corteen-Coleman, outside off. Scrivens moves onto the back foot and pulls

3.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Scrivens pushes forward and drives

3.1 1 Full, pitching outside off. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

2.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside leg. Mandhana goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs behind square.

2.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Scrivens goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

2.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Scrivens shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

2.2 . Back of a length from Bell, pitching on a good line. Scrivens moves onto the back foot and pulls

2.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

2.1 . Bell pitches one up, outside leg and angled across the batter. Scrivens gets on the back foot and edges

1.5 . Length ball, outside off. Mandhana rocks back and drives

1.4 1 Good line and length from Molineux. Scrivens moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

1.3 . Length ball, outside off. Scrivens pushes forward and eases a drive

1.2 . Good length, outside off. Scrivens gets on the back foot and drives

1.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Scrivens pushes forward and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

0.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and defends for one run.

0.4 2 DROPPED! Good line and length. Mandhana rocks back and pulls shakily for a couple of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

0.3 6 SIX! Short ball, on a good line again. Mandhana moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

0.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Mandhana goes back and plays a defensive stroke