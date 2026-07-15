Squads Southern Brave vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred, Women 08.08.2026

The hundred

SOU
SOU
MAN
MAN

Playing

SOU
SOU
MAN
MAN
First TeamSecond Team
Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Tryon Chloe

all rounder

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Morris Fi

bowler

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Bench

SOU
SOU
MAN
MAN

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet