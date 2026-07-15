Squads Southern Brave vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred, Women 08.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Georgia
batsman
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Bell Lauren
bowler
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Filer Lauren
bowler
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Gregory Danielle
bowler
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Groves Josie
bowler
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Kemp Freya
bowler
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Turner Phoebe
bowler
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Villiers Mady
bowler
Morris Fi
bowler
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Match has not started yet