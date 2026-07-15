Match details Southern Brave vs Manchester Super Giants The hundred The Hundred, Women 08.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, August 08, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Southern Brave Squad
|Players
|Adams Georgia, Bell Lauren, Bouchier Maia, Carr Amara, Coleman Tilly, Dattani Naomi, Devine Sophie, Graham Phoebe, Groves Josie, Kemp Freya, Southby Rhianna, Tryon Chloe, Turner Phoebe, Villiers Mady, Wolvaardt Laura, Wyatt Danielle
|Bench
|no information yet
Manchester Super Giants Squad
|Players
|Bryce Kathryn, Carter Darcey, Dottin Deandra, Ecclestone Sophie, Filer Lauren, Gaur Mahika, Gregory Danielle, Jones Evelyn, Kerr Amelia, MacGregor Esmae, McCaughan Ella, Monaghan Alice, Mooney Beth, Morris Fi, Smale Seren
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet