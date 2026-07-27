19.5 2 Full toss, pitching outside leg and angling across Wyatt-Hodge. She moves down the pitch and pulls poorly for a pair of runs.

19.4 2 CHANCE! Wyatt-Hodge brings up her 50! Good length, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge advances and cuts poorly for a pair of runs. A run out chance but MI LONDON survive the attempt. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but SOUTHERN BRAVE appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. Replays show the batter made it in safely

19.3 1 Good line and length. Carey steps back and cuts for 1 run.

19.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

19.1 . Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Wyatt-Hodge creates space but makes no contact while trying a drive

18.5 1 Full ball, outside off. Carey advances and drives for one run back through point.

18.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Carey moves onto the front foot and plays a wild sweep behind square for 4 runs.

18.3 2 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Carey pushes forward and plays a shaky reverse sweep back behind point for a couple of runs.

18.2 . Pitched up, on line. Carey moves onto the back foot and drives poorly

18.1 W OUT! Molineux gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line once again. Henry gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Henry is bowled

17.5 1 Good line and length. Henry gets on the back foot and punches a shaky drive for a run.

17.4 . Length ball, outside off. Henry rocks back and drives poorly

17.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and eases a mediocre drive for a run.

17.2 . Pitched up, on line once again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and drives averagely

17.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Henry gets forward and drives poorly through the leg side field for a run.

16.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Glenn, outside off stump once more. Armitage gets on the front foot and outside edges. SOUTHERN BRAVE appeal for a catch, but Armitage is given not out. SOUTHERN BRAVE call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Armitage has to go.

16.4 1 Good length from Glenn, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and eases a bad drive down the ground for 1 run.

16.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Glenn. Wyatt-Hodge shuffles down the pitch and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

16.2 2 Good length from Glenn, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and pulls shakily for a pair of runs.

16.1 1 On a good line and length from Glenn. Armitage moves down the pitch and eases a bad drive through the on side field for 1 run.

15.5 1 Good length from Bell, outside off. Armitage rocks back and drives averagely through the on side field for 1 run.

15.4 1 Short of a length, on line. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and eases a wild drive for 1 run.

15.3 4 FOUR! Bell drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

15.2 1 Full, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Armitage goes back and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

15.1 1 CHANCE! Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge advances and eases a mediocre drive for a single run. There's an attempt at a run out.

14.5 2 Full ball, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and sweeps averagely for a pair of runs behind square.

14.4 1 Full, on a good line again. Armitage advances and drives shakily for a single run.

14.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Corteen-Coleman. Armitage advances and drives for four runs on the leg side.

14.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and eases a drive past the bowler for four runs.

13.5 1 CHANCE! Good length from Glenn, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and cuts averagely for 1 run. A run out chance but MI LONDON survive the attempt.

13.4 1 Good line and length. Armitage gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

13.3 1 DROPPED! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and pulls averagely for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

13.2 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Armitage gets forward and sweeps for one run behind square.

13.1 4 FOUR! Glenn pitches one up, on a good line. Armitage steps away and drives for 4 runs.

12.5 1 Good length from Wong, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and cuts sloppily for one run.

12.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Armitage gets forward and punches a sloppy drive for a run.

12.3 1 Length ball, outside off again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and pulls for one run.

12.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and slices a cut for four runs behind point.

12.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Armitage moves onto the front foot and drives poorly on the leg side for 1 run.

11.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

11.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly behind square.

11.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Armitage gets on the front foot and inside edges for 1 run.

11.2 . Good length from Grewcock, pitching outside off stump. Armitage gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

11.1 2 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Armitage gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily for 2 runs.

10.5 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Wyatt-Hodge shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

10.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and edges

10.3 1 Good length from Molineux, outside off stump. Armitage shuffles down the pitch and eases a sloppy drive for a run through the off side field.

10.2 . Molineux pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Armitage moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps poorly

10.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and plays a shaky sweep for 1 run.

9.5 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge pushes forward and sweeps sloppily for 1 run.

9.4 2 Good length from Corteen-Coleman, outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and plays a cut for a pair of runs back through point.

9.3 2 Full ball, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the front foot and plays a wild sweep for a couple of runs.

9.2 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Wyatt-Hodge shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side for 2 runs.

9.1 . Full toss, outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge advances and punches a shaky drive

8.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Armitage gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

8.4 2 Full toss, on a good line. Armitage pushes forward and plays a mediocre reverse sweep back behind point for 2 runs.

8.3 1 On a good line and length from Glenn. Wyatt-Hodge shuffles down the pitch and drives down the ground for 1 run.

8.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and slices a poor cut through point.

8.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Wyatt-Hodge moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.

7.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, on a good line once more. Armitage gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

7.4 . On a good line and length from Wong. Armitage gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.3 . Good length from Wong, outside off. Armitage goes back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

7.2 W OUT! Wong gets the wicket! Good line and length from Wong once again. Matthews creates space but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the ball gets through, and Matthews is bowled

7.1 2 Back of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Matthews moves onto the back foot and drives averagely through the on side field for 2 runs.

6.5 1 On a good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and cuts for one run.

6.4 1 Good length, on leg stump and angled across Matthews. She rocks back and drives sloppily on the off side for 1 run.

6.3 1 Good length from Molineux, outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and guides a cut for a single run.

6.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Matthews goes back and eases a bad drive for 1 run through the off side.

6.1 1 On a good line and length again. Wyatt-Hodge rocks back and drives sloppily for 1 run down the ground.

5.5 . Pitched up, on line once more. Matthews gets on the front foot and drives poorly

5.4 . Good line and length from Glenn. Matthews rocks back and punches a bad drive

5.3 1 Glenn pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the front foot and plays a poor flick for one run.

5.2 . On a good line and length from Glenn again. Wyatt-Hodge gets on the back foot and cuts poorly

5.1 1 Good line and length. Matthews rocks back and eases a drive on the leg side for a run.

4.5 . Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, pitching outside off. Matthews steps away and drives sloppily on the off side.

4.4 . Yorker, pitching on a good line again. Matthews gets on the back foot and drives shakily through the leg side field.

4.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line once again. Matthews moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

4.2 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Wyatt-Hodge moves onto the back foot and drives poorly for 1 run.

4.1 1 On a good line and length from Corteen-Coleman. Matthews gets on the back foot and eases a mediocre drive for a run.

3.5 . Short ball, on a good line. Wyatt-Hodge ducks

3.4 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Matthews goes back and drives poorly for 1 run down the ground.

3.3 2 Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Matthews moves onto the back foot and drives poorly for a couple of runs on the off side.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Bell, pitching outside off once again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for four runs.

3.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Matthews moves onto the front foot and eases a wild drive

2.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and punches a mediocre drive for a run.

2.4 . Pitching on a good line and length but angled across. Wyatt-Hodge shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

2.3 1lb Good length from Wong, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Matthews pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick through point, resulting in a leg bye.

2.2 . On a good line and length again. Matthews moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky flick back behind square.

2.1 2 Back of a length from Wong, on line. Matthews goes back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a cut behind point for 4 runs.

1.3 . Yorker, outside off stump once again. Matthews moves onto the front foot and drives averagely

1.2 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Matthews gets forward and eases a shaky drive for two runs through the off side field.

1.1 . Good line and length. Matthews moves onto the back foot and finesses a bad leg glance back behind square.

0.5 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Matthews gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

0.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

0.4 . Full ball, outside off stump. Matthews gets forward and punches a wild drive

0.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

0.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

0.2 2 Full, outside off stump once more. Matthews moves onto the front foot and punches a wild drive for two runs on the off side.

0.1 . Good length from Bell, outside off stump. Matthews gets forward but allows the ball to through to the keeper

19.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Glenn gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

19.4 . Yorker, outside off. Glenn moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

19.3 . Carey pitches one up, outside off. Glenn gets forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

19.2 W OUT! Carey gets the wicket! Good length from Carey, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Wong advances but misses while trying a flick, Chathli swiftly whips the bails off, and Wong has to depart

19.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Dattani gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive for a single run.

18.5 2 Matthews pitches one up, on line. Dattani gets on the front foot and flicks for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded.

18.4 2 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Dattani gets forward and plays a bad sweep back behind square for a pair of runs.

18.3 W OUT! Matthews breaks through! Full, pitching on a good line once again. Grewcock moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy reverse sweep, and is caught by Norris back through point.

18.2 1 On a good line and length once more. Wong moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

18.1 W OUT! Stumped. Good line and length once again. Molineux moves down the pitch but swings and misses while trying a drive. The glovework by Chathli is fantastic. MI LONDON appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Molineux is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart.

17.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Carey, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Grewcock gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

17.4 1 Carey pitches one up, on line again. Molineux gets on the front foot and scoops poorly back behind square for 1 run.

17.3 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Grewcock pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

17.2 1 Good length from Carey, pitching near leg stump and angling across Molineux. She goes back and pulls poorly for a single run.

17.1 1 Carey pitches one up, on line once again. Grewcock moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

16.5 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Grewcock pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to defend

16.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Molineux goes back and plays a poor pull for 1 run.

16.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and drives sloppily for 1 run.

16.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length again. Wolvaardt goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

15.5 1 On a good line and length from Matthews. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and drives sloppily for 1 run down the ground.

15.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Molineux gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

15.3 . Good line and length from Matthews. Molineux rocks back and glances averagely on the off side.

15.2 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Molineux gets on the front foot and eases a sloppy drive on the off side.

15.1 W OUT! Matthews breaks through! Matthews pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Rodrigues. She moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky sweep, and is caught by Kerr

14.5 2 Free hit. Good line and length once more. Rodrigues gets forward and drives for two runs down the ground.

14.5 nb No ball. On a good line and length from Norris. Wolvaardt goes back and plays a sloppy flick for a single run back behind square.

14.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Norris, pitching near leg stump and angling across Wolvaardt. She goes back and eases a drive for 4 runs down the ground.

14.3 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt rocks back and pulls for two runs.

14.2 4 And another! Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

14.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs through the leg side field. The ball is misfielded.

13.5 . Good length from Carey, outside off stump again. Rodrigues rocks back but misses while trying to play a cut

13.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Rodrigues pushes forward and drives averagely

13.3 1 Back of a length from Carey, on a good line again. Wolvaardt rocks back and plays a shaky pull for 1 run.

13.2 1 Full, on a good line. Rodrigues pushes forward and drives shakily for a run.

13.1 1 Full, outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive through the off side for 1 run.

12.5 1 Full, on a good line. Rodrigues pushes forward and sweeps sloppily for a single run behind square.

12.4 4 FOUR! Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

12.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rodrigues gets forward and drives poorly

12.2 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Rodrigues moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

12.1 1 Good line and length. Wolvaardt goes back and edges for 1 run.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Gregory, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and plays a mediocre pull for a single run.

11.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Rodrigues rocks back and tucks a leg glance for one run.

11.3 1 Gregory pitches one up, outside off. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives sloppily for one run on the off side.

11.2 1 On a good line and length from Gregory once again. Rodrigues moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a single run.

11.1 1 On a good line and length from Gregory again. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

10.5 1 Back of a length from Henry, on a good line. Rodrigues goes back and plays a shaky pull for a single run back behind square.

10.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Rodrigues creates room and drives through the off side field for four runs.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Henry, on line. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and pulls averagely for a run.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Henry, pitching outside off stump. Rodrigues gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

10.1 4 FOUR! Full, on a good line. Rodrigues advances down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs.

9.5 . Yorker, outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives poorly through point on the off side.

9.4 1 Full toss, on line. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

9.3 . Full, pitching on leg and angled across Rodrigues. She gets on the front foot and plays a poor defensive stroke

9.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

9.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

9.1 1 Good line and length from Norris again. Rodrigues gets forward and scoops shakily for one run behind square.

8.5 2 Good line and length. Rodrigues goes back and leg glances for two runs.

8.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and plays a wild flick for a single run behind square.

8.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets forward and plays a shaky sweep for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded.

8.2 . Kerr pitches one up, on a good line. Wolvaardt advances and plays a mediocre flick

8.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt rocks back and eases a bad drive through the off side field.

7.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Rodrigues gets on the front foot and flicks for two runs.

7.4 2 Good line and length from Matthews again. Rodrigues pushes forward and plays a shaky flick for two runs back behind square.

7.3 2 CHANCE! Good length, outside off again. Rodrigues moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for a pair of runs. There's an attempt at a run out.

7.2 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, outside off stump. Bouchier gets forward and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Kerr

7.1 1 Short of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and plays a flick behind square for one run.

6.5 1 On a good line and length from Gregory. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Gregory, outside off stump. Bouchier rocks back and guides a cut for 4 runs.

6.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run on the on side.

6.2 1 Good length, outside off stump. Bouchier moves down the pitch and drives poorly for a single run down the ground.

6.1 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line again. Bouchier pushes forward and plays a sweep for a pair of runs behind square.

5.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Wolvaardt goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 1 Good line and length from Kerr. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

5.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt advances and drives poorly for 1 run.

5.2 . Good line and length from Kerr. Wolvaardt advances and eases a wild drive

5.1 . Kerr pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Wolvaardt gets forward and punches a shaky drive down the ground.

4.5 . Good length from Henry, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and eases a mediocre drive through the off side field.

4.5 1w Wide. On leg stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

4.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt goes back and cuts poorly behind point.

4.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line again. Bouchier goes back and pulls for 1 run.

4.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, on line once again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and flicks back behind square for 4 runs.

4.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and drives on the on side for four runs.

3.5 W OUT! Norris gets the wicket! Norris drops one in short, pitching outside leg. Lee gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre pull, and is caught by Davidson-Richards behind square.

3.4 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Lee moves onto the back foot and eases a sloppy drive

3.3 1 Good line and length. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and drives shakily down the ground for a single run.

3.2 . Short of a length, on line. Bouchier rocks back and drives sloppily down the ground.

3.1 1 Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Lee gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

2.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Matthews again. Lee gets on the back foot and glances for 4 runs back behind point.

2.4 . On a good line and length from Matthews. Lee goes back and plays a bad flick

2.3 1 Matthews pitches one up, outside off. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and drives averagely for a run.

2.2 . Pitched up, on line once more. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky flick

2.1 3 Good line and length from Matthews once more. Lee rocks back and glances behind point on the off side for three runs.

1.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Carey once again. Bouchier gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

1.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Lee rocks back and plays a flick back behind square for a run.

1.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Bouchier gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

1.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Bouchier goes back and pulls shakily

1.1 . On a good length, outside off stump. Bouchier gets on the back foot and drives poorly

0.5 2 Good length, outside off. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for a pair of runs.

0.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Bouchier gets on the back foot and drives sloppily

0.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for four runs.

0.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Bouchier rocks back and defends