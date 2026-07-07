Match details Southern Brave vs MI London The hundred The Hundred, Women 27.07.2026

The hundred

SOU
SOU
MI
MI

Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, July 27, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Southern Brave Squad

PlayersAdams Georgia, Bell Lauren, Bouchier Maia, Carr Amara, Coleman Tilly, Dattani Naomi, Devine Sophie, Graham Phoebe, Groves Josie, Kemp Freya, Southby Rhianna, Tryon Chloe, Turner Phoebe, Villiers Mady, Wolvaardt Laura, Wyatt Danielle
Benchno information yet

MI London Squad

PlayersAnderson Ellie, Capsey Alice, Farrant Tash, Franklin Phoebe, Gardner Jo, Gibb Daisy, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Moore Kalea, Odgers Rebecca, Scholfield Paige, Slater Rachel, Smale Sophia, Wellington Amanda, Winfield Lauren
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Venue Guide

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