Match details Southern Brave vs MI London The hundred The Hundred, Women 27.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, July 27, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Southern Brave Squad
|Players
|Adams Georgia, Bell Lauren, Bouchier Maia, Carr Amara, Coleman Tilly, Dattani Naomi, Devine Sophie, Graham Phoebe, Groves Josie, Kemp Freya, Southby Rhianna, Tryon Chloe, Turner Phoebe, Villiers Mady, Wolvaardt Laura, Wyatt Danielle
|Bench
|no information yet
MI London Squad
|Players
|Anderson Ellie, Capsey Alice, Farrant Tash, Franklin Phoebe, Gardner Jo, Gibb Daisy, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Moore Kalea, Odgers Rebecca, Scholfield Paige, Slater Rachel, Smale Sophia, Wellington Amanda, Winfield Lauren
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet