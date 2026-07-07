Squads Southern Brave vs MI London The hundred The Hundred, Women 27.07.2026

The hundred

SOU
SOU
MI
MI

Playing

SOU
SOU
MI
MI
First TeamSecond Team
Capsey Alice

all rounder

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Gardner Jo

no information yet

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Kapp Marizanne

all rounder

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Tryon Chloe

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Bench

SOU
SOU
MI
MI

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet