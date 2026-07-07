Squads Southern Brave vs MI London The hundred The Hundred, Women 27.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Georgia
batsman
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Bell Lauren
bowler
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Farrant Tash
bowler
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Franklin Phoebe
batsman
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Gardner Jo
no information yet
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Lanning Meg
batsman
Groves Josie
bowler
Macdonald-Gay Ryana
all rounder
Kemp Freya
bowler
Moore Kalea
bowler
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Turner Phoebe
bowler
Slater Rachel
bowler
Villiers Mady
bowler
Smale Sophia
bowler
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet