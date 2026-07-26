16.5 2 OUT! Bowled. Good line and length. Luff moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Luff has to go

15.5 1 De Klerk pitches one up, on line once again. Elwiss moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

15.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Heath moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

15.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Elwiss gets forward and plays a flick down the ground for a run.

15.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Elwiss gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.

15.1 1 Back of a length from de Klerk, outside off stump once again. Heath goes back and guides a cut for a single run.

14.5 2 Back of a length from Pavely, pitching outside off stump once more. Heath moves onto the back foot and cuts for two runs.

14.4 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Elwiss gets on the front foot and cuts for 1 run.

14.3 1 Back of a length from Pavely, pitching outside off stump once more. Heath goes back and cuts for 1 run.

14.2 4 And another! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Heath gets on the front foot and lifts a reverse sweep for 4 runs.

14.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump. Heath creates room and cuts for 4 runs.

13.5 1 On a good line and length from Groves. Heath moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside leg. Heath moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs back behind square.

13.3 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Heath moves onto the front foot and drives

13.2 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Elwiss pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.1 1 Good length, outside off. Heath moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for 1 run.

12.5 1 On a good line and length once again. Elwiss advances and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.4 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Elwiss moves onto the back foot and glances behind square.

12.3 W OUT! Dean breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Gardner shuffles down the pitch and plays a shaky sweep, and is caught

12.2 2 Full, outside off once more. Gardner advances and eases a drive for a couple of runs down the ground.

12.1 . Back of a length from Dean, outside off stump. Gardner moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

11.5 1 Pavely pitches one up, on line again. Gardner gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

11.4 1 Full, on a good line. Heath gets forward and plays a drive for one run.

11.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Gardner moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run on the on side.

11.2 2 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Gardner moves down the pitch and plays a wild drive for a couple of runs on the on side.

11.1 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Heath gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

10.5 3 Back of a length from de Klerk, outside off. Gardner rocks back and slices a cut for 3 runs through point.

10.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gardner moves onto the back foot and drives

10.3 4 FOUR MORE! Short ball, pitching on a good line. Gardner moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

10.2 4 FOUR MORE! Full toss, outside off once again. Gardner moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs. The ball is misfielded costing LONDON SPIRIT 3 runs.

10.1 4 FOUR! De Klerk pitches one up, outside off stump. Gardner pushes forward and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

10.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Gardner gets forward but swings and misses while trying a flick

9.5 W OUT! Dean breaks through! Back of a length from Dean, pitching on a good line. Adams rocks back and drives, but is caught by Dean

9.4 . Back of a length from Dean, pitching on a good line again. Adams goes back and defends averagely

9.3 1 Good line and length from Dean. Gardner goes back and defends for a single run.

9.2 . CHANCE! Full ball, outside off. Gardner moves down the pitch but misses while attempting a drive. A great chance for a stumping, but it's mishandled by the keeper.

9.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Adams moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

8.3 . Good length from Kapp, pitching outside off stump once again. Adams moves onto the front foot and defends

8.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching outside off. Adams gets on the front foot and guides a late cut for four runs behind point.

8.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Gardner rocks back and cuts for one run.

8.1 W OUT! Bowled. Good line and length. Luff moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Luff has to go

8.1 1 Good length from Kapp, pitching on leg. Luff creates room and tucks a glance for one run behind square.

7.4 4 FOUR! Short ball, pitching outside off stump again. Luff steps away and cuts for 4 runs.

7.3 . Back of a length from Dottin, outside off stump once more. Luff rocks back but misses while trying a late cut

7.2 4 FOUR! Free hit. Short of a length, outside off once again. Luff gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs behind point.

7.2 nb No ball. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Gardner pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Gardner gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs behind square.

6.5 . Short of a length, outside off again. Gardner goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

6.4 . Good length from de Klerk, pitching outside off stump. Gardner pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

6.3 1 On a good line and length. Luff shuffles down the pitch and flicks for one run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Luff steps away and sweeps back behind square for 4 runs.

6.1 . CHANCE! Good length, outside leg. Luff creates room, and is hit on the pads while attempting to defend. There's an attempt at a run out from AE Jones's throw.

5.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Pavely, outside off stump. Gardner goes back and plays a cut for 4 runs.

5.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. Luff shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run. The ball is misfielded by Pavely costing a run.

5.3 1 Good line and length from Pavely again. Gardner shuffles down the pitch and flicks a glance for a single run on the leg side.

5.2 . Good line and length. Gardner goes back and eases a drive

5.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Luff pushes forward and drives averagely for a run down the ground.

4.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Luff moves onto the front foot and defends

4.4 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Gardner moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run on the on side.

4.3 W OUT! Stumped. Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Dunkley gets forward but misses while attempting a sweep. The glovework by AE Jones is good. LONDON SPIRIT appeal for stumped, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Dunkley is short of the popping crease.

4.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Luff moves onto the back foot and defends for a run.

4.1 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short ball, outside off once again. Luff steps away and plays a pull for four runs.

3.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Luff shuffles down the pitch and plays a flick for a run.

3.4 . Pitched up, outside off once more. Luff pushes forward and eases a drive

3.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off. Luff moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

3.3 1 Full, outside off stump again. Dunkley gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

3.2 4 And again! Dean pitches one up, outside off again. Dunkley shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Dunkley pushes forward and lofts a drive on the on side for 4 runs.

2.5 . Full, on a good line. Dunkley gets on the front foot and drives straight down the ground.

2.4 6 SIX! Back of a length from Dottin, pitching outside off stump. Dunkley goes back and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs.

2.3 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Dottin, outside off stump. Dunkley gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Dottin, pitching on leg and angling across Dunkley. She pushes forward and is hit on the gloves while trying a pull behind square for four runs.

2.1 1 Back of a length from Dottin, on line. Luff goes back and pulls back behind square for a run.

2.1 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg. Luff gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a leg glance

1.5 . Back of a length, on line. Dunkley moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance back behind square.

1.4 . Back of a length from Kapp, outside off stump. Dunkley pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

1.3 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg. Luff rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye.

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Luff gets forward and defends

1.1 W OUT! Bowled. Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mooney rocks back and inside edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Mooney has to go

0.5 1lb Length ball, outside leg. Dunkley moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

0.4 . Good length from Kapp, pitching on leg. Dunkley moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke

0.3 . Good length, outside off once more. Dunkley gets forward and defends

0.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Dunkley moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut