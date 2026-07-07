Squads Trent Rockets vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred, Women 26.07.2026

The hundred

TRE
TRE
LON
LON

Playing

TRE
TRE
LON
LON
First TeamSecond Team
Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Gray Eva

bowler

Harris Grace

all rounder

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Smith Bryony

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Sharma Deepti

all rounder

Threlkeld Ellie

wicket keeper

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Wong Issy

bowler

Bench

TRE
TRE
LON
LON

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet