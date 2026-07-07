Squads Trent Rockets vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred, Women 26.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Graham Heather
all rounder
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Jones Emma
no information yet
Gray Eva
bowler
King Alana
bowler
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Harris Grace
all rounder
Morris Sophie
bowler
Knight Heather
batsman
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Munro Sophie
bowler
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Smith Bryony
all rounder
Norris Tara
bowler
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Threlkeld Ellie
wicket keeper
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Wong Issy
bowler
Match has not started yet