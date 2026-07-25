3.2 . Good length, pitching near leg stump. Kerr rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick. WELSH FIRE appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

3.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Potts. Chathli moves down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by McCaughan on the off side.

2.4 . Good line and length once more. Chathli gets on the front foot and defends

2.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Wyatt-Hodge goes back and pulls for one run.

2.2 4 Good length, pitching near leg stump. Kerr rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick. WELSH FIRE appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.

2.1 . Full, outside off once again. Wyatt-Hodge gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Chathli goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

1.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Potts. Matthews creates room and punches a drive for four runs back behind point.

1.2 . Potts drops one in short, pitching near leg stump. Matthews gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

1.1 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length again. Matthews pushes forward and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

0.5 . On a good line and length but angled across the batter. Matthews rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick

0.4 . Back of a length from Potts, pitching on a good line but angled across Matthews. She advances, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

0.3 . Good length, pitching outside off again. Matthews rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Matthews goes back but makes no contact while trying to defend

0.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Matthews pushes forward and drives

19.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Arlott advances and drives on the leg side for 6 runs.

19.5 W OUT! Stumped. Wide. Full toss, pitching well outside off stump. Devine advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, Chathli whips the bails off, and Devine is out

19.4 6 MAXIMUM! Devine brings up her 50 in emphatic style! Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Devine moves down the pitch and plays a pull for 6 runs.

19.3 1 Matthews pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Wareham advances down the pitch and edges into their pads while trying a drive for 1 run.

19.2 6 SIX! Pitching on a good line and length. Wareham moves down the pitch and eases a drive for 6 runs on the on side.

19.1 . Good line and length once again. Wareham gets on the back foot and eases a poor drive

18.5 1 Short, pitching on a good line. Devine moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

18.4 . Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Devine steps away but swings and misses while trying a drive

18.3 1 Back of a length from Henry, outside off stump once again. Wareham creates space and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

18.2 4 And again! Length ball, outside off stump once again. Wareham gets on the front foot and drives for four runs down the ground.

18.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off. Wareham gets forward and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

17.5 1 Good length, outside off. Wareham pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

17.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Wareham gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

17.3 2 Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Wareham pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs through the off side.

17.2 6 SIX! Good line and length from Carey. Wareham moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a half dozen runs.

17.1 4 FOUR! Carey pitches one up, pitching outside off once more. Wareham steps away and drives for 4 runs.

16.5 4 FOUR! Kerr pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Wareham pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

16.4 1 Yorker, outside off. Devine moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a single run past the bowler.

16.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Wareham rocks back and eases a drive through the off side for a single run.

16.1 1 Good line and length again. Devine gets forward and edges for 1 run.

15.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length again. Wareham backs away and drives down the ground for four runs.

15.4 1 Carey pitches one up, on line. Devine rocks back and drives for a run on the leg side.

15.3 1 Good line and length from Carey once again. Wareham backs away and drives for one run on the leg side.

15.2 1 On a good line and length from Carey. Devine moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the leg side field.

15.1 1 Good length from Carey, pitching outside off once more. Wareham gets forward and drives for one run through the off side.

14.5 1 Good length from Matthews, outside off. Devine goes back and cuts back through point for a run.

14.4 6 SIX MORE! Pitching on a good line and length again. Devine gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 6 runs.

14.3 6 SIX! Matthews pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Devine advances down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

14.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Devine gets forward and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

14.1 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Wareham gets forward and sweeps for 1 run behind square.

13.5 2 Carey pitches one up, pitching outside off. Devine pushes forward and punches a drive for two runs.

13.4 . Pitched up, outside off. Devine pushes forward and drives

13.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Wareham gets on the back foot and defends for a run.

13.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Devine moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend for a single run.

13.1 1 Carey pitches one up, pitching outside off. Wareham moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side for a run.

12.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Wareham rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

12.3 1 Good line and length from Kerr. Devine goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

12.2 1 On a good line and length. Voll goes back and plays a flick for a run.

12.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Voll moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs back through point.

11.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Voll gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the off side.

11.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Devine rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

11.3 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Voll. She goes back and pulls for a run behind square.

11.2 1 Short ball, on line. Devine gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

11.1 6 MAXIMUM! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Devine steps away and drives on the on side for a half dozen runs.

10.5 . On a good line and length. Devine shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 . Short of a length, on a good line. Devine moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

10.3 . On a good length, outside off again. Devine gets on the back foot and drives through the off side.

10.2 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Devine gets on the back foot and cuts back through point for 2 runs.

10.1 1 On a good line and length from Gregory. Voll gets forward and plays a sweep for a run behind square.

9.5 1 Good length from Carey, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

9.4 1 Yorker, on a good line. Devine gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

9.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

9.3 . On a good length, outside leg once again. Devine moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a scoop

9.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side.

9.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Carey, outside off stump once again. Devine goes back and edges for four runs behind point.

9.1 . Good length from Carey, outside off. Devine gets forward and eases a drive

8.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Voll moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the on side field.

8.4 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Voll gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

8.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Voll gets forward and drives behind point for 4 runs.

8.2 1 Good line and length from Kerr. Devine goes back and pulls for one run.

7.5 . Good line and length once more. Voll gets on the back foot and defends

7.4 4 FOUR! Full, on line once more. Voll moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

7.3 W OUT! Run out. Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Voll shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run. Kemp is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Kerr and Armitage.

7.2 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Kemp goes back and plays a cut for one run.

7.1 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. McCaughan moves down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Armitage down the ground.

6.5 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. McCaughan goes back and plays a reverse sweep

6.4 1 On a good line and length from Gregory. Voll rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

6.3 1 Pitched up, on a good line. McCaughan advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

6.2 2 Full toss, outside off. McCaughan pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for two runs back behind point.

6.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Voll gets forward and drives for one run through the off side.

5.5 1 Kerr pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Voll moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Voll gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

5.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Voll goes back and slices a cut

5.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Voll gets on the front foot and punches a drive

5.1 1 On a good line and length. McCaughan gets forward and drives for a single run.

4.5 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. McCaughan goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

4.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. McCaughan moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for four runs.

4.3 . Good length from Henry, outside off stump again. McCaughan gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to defend

4.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. McCaughan goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull

4.1 2 Short of a length, on line. McCaughan moves onto the back foot and pulls for 2 runs.

3.5 1 Matthews pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. McCaughan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Voll rocks back and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line once again. Voll pushes forward and drives through the on side field for 4 runs.

3.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. McCaughan moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

3.1 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. McCaughan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 1w CHANCE! Wide. Pitched up, pitching well down the leg side. A stumping chance but it's squandered, and McCaughan survives.

2.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. McCaughan pushes forward and drives down the ground for four runs.

2.4 . On a good line and length from Henry. McCaughan gets on the front foot and defends

2.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Voll moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for one run back behind point.

2.2 . On a good line and length once more. Voll rocks back and defends

2.1 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. McCaughan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

1.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Voll rocks back and plays a shaky scoop back behind square for four runs.

1.4 1 Short of a length, on line. McCaughan moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

1.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. McCaughan rocks back and cuts

1.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Stonehouse, pitching outside off stump. McCaughan rocks back and cuts for four runs back behind point.

1.2 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg.

1.1 . Yorker, pitching on a good line. McCaughan gets forward and defends

0.5 1 On a good length, outside leg and angling across Voll. She gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

0.4 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. McCaughan moves onto the back foot and flicks for one run.

0.4 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching well down the leg side.

0.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Stonehouse, pitching outside off once again. McCaughan gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

0.2 . Good length from Stonehouse, outside off stump. McCaughan moves onto the front foot and defends