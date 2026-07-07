Match details Welsh Fire vs MI London The hundred The Hundred, Women 25.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, July 25, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Welsh Fire Squad
|Players
|Beaumont Tammy, Bryce Sarah, Davies Freya, Davis Georgia, Dunkley Sophia, Elwiss Georgia, George Katie, Griffiths Alex, Griffiths Alex, Ismail Shabnim, Jonassen Jess, Langston Beth, Levick Katie, Nicholas Claire, Phillips Charley, Windsor Emily
|Bench
|no information yet
MI London Squad
|Players
|Anderson Ellie, Capsey Alice, Farrant Tash, Franklin Phoebe, Gardner Jo, Gibb Daisy, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Moore Kalea, Odgers Rebecca, Scholfield Paige, Slater Rachel, Smale Sophia, Wellington Amanda, Winfield Lauren
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet