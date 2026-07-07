Match details Welsh Fire vs MI London The hundred The Hundred, Women 25.07.2026

The hundred

WEL
WEL
MI
MI

Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 25, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Welsh Fire Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Bryce Sarah, Davies Freya, Davis Georgia, Dunkley Sophia, Elwiss Georgia, George Katie, Griffiths Alex, Griffiths Alex, Ismail Shabnim, Jonassen Jess, Langston Beth, Levick Katie, Nicholas Claire, Phillips Charley, Windsor Emily
Benchno information yet

MI London Squad

PlayersAnderson Ellie, Capsey Alice, Farrant Tash, Franklin Phoebe, Gardner Jo, Gibb Daisy, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Moore Kalea, Odgers Rebecca, Scholfield Paige, Slater Rachel, Smale Sophia, Wellington Amanda, Winfield Lauren
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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