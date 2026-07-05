A Al-Amin

A Al-Amin

all rounder

Full name:A Al-Amin

Teams

2023 Teams

Gazi Group Cricketers

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6011552
Innings558721
Overs344.0463.333.1
Balls---
Maidens48180
Runs11932223272
Wickets25709
Avg47.7231.7530.22
SR82.5639.7222.11
Eco3.464.798.2
BB662
4w000
5w130
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6011552
Innings8710344
Not outs6107
Runs27583061591
Balls Faced45053611512
Avg34.0432.9115.97
SR61.2284.76115.43
Fours33826656
Fifties18171
Sixies265517
Highest19911151
Hundreds340

Another Players

Uddin, Raihan

Uddin, Raihan

Bhatti, Kashif

Bhatti, Kashif

Hasan, Nayeem

Hasan, Nayeem

Hossain, Delwar

Hossain, Delwar

Islam, Jaynul

Islam, Jaynul

Galib, Asadulla Al

Galib, Asadulla Al

Mosaddeak, Mim

Mosaddeak, Mim

Amin, Adil

Amin, Adil

Razzak, Abdur

Razzak, Abdur

Shorey, Dhruv

Shorey, Dhruv