A Al-Amin
all rounder
|Full name:
|A Al-Amin
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|60
|115
|52
|Innings
|55
|87
|21
|Overs
|344.0
|463.3
|33.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|48
|18
|0
|Runs
|1193
|2223
|272
|Wickets
|25
|70
|9
|Avg
|47.72
|31.75
|30.22
|SR
|82.56
|39.72
|22.11
|Eco
|3.46
|4.79
|8.2
|BB
|6
|6
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|60
|115
|52
|Innings
|87
|103
|44
|Not outs
|6
|10
|7
|Runs
|2758
|3061
|591
|Balls Faced
|4505
|3611
|512
|Avg
|34.04
|32.91
|15.97
|SR
|61.22
|84.76
|115.43
|Fours
|338
|266
|56
|Fifties
|18
|17
|1
|Sixies
|26
|55
|17
|Highest
|199
|111
|51
|Hundreds
|3
|4
|0