Jaynul Islam

Jaynul Islam

bowler

Full name:Jaynul Islam
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Gazi Group Cricketers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11112
Innings21112
Overs27.079.233.0
Balls---
Maidens370
Runs93418258
Wickets3178
Avg3124.5832.25
SR542824.75
Eco3.445.267.81
BB342
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11112
Innings168
Not outs025
Runs124658
Balls Faced145240
Avg1211.519.33
SR85.7188.46145
Fours152
Fifties000
Sixies015
Highest121437
Hundreds000

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