Jaynul Islam
bowler
|Full name:
|Jaynul Islam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|11
|12
|Innings
|2
|11
|12
|Overs
|27.0
|79.2
|33.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|7
|0
|Runs
|93
|418
|258
|Wickets
|3
|17
|8
|Avg
|31
|24.58
|32.25
|SR
|54
|28
|24.75
|Eco
|3.44
|5.26
|7.81
|BB
|3
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|11
|12
|Innings
|1
|6
|8
|Not outs
|0
|2
|5
|Runs
|12
|46
|58
|Balls Faced
|14
|52
|40
|Avg
|12
|11.5
|19.33
|SR
|85.71
|88.46
|145
|Fours
|1
|5
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|5
|Highest
|12
|14
|37
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0