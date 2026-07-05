Mim Mosaddeak
batsman
|Full name:
|Mim Mosaddeak
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|2
|Innings
|4
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|80
|45
|Balls Faced
|173
|72
|Avg
|20
|22.5
|SR
|46.24
|62.5
|Fours
|9
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|38
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0