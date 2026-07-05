Mim Mosaddeak

Mim Mosaddeak

batsman

Full name:Mim Mosaddeak
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Gazi Group Cricketers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches42
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches42
Innings42
Not outs00
Runs8045
Balls Faced17372
Avg2022.5
SR46.2462.5
Fours94
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest3831
Hundreds00

Another Players

Uddin, Raihan

Uddin, Raihan

Islam, Jaynul

Islam, Jaynul

Galib, Asadulla Al

Galib, Asadulla Al

Shorey, Dhruv

Shorey, Dhruv

Hasan, Zakir

Hasan, Zakir

Haque, Mominul

Haque, Mominul

Miah, Ruyel

Miah, Ruyel

Hossain, Shakil

Hossain, Shakil

Arafat, Mohammad

Arafat, Mohammad

Mahmudullah, Mohammad

Mahmudullah, Mohammad