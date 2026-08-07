Aahan Gopianth Achar

Aahan Gopianth Achar

bowler

Full name:Aahan Gopianth Achar
Nationality:Singapore
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Singapore

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches919
Innings919
Overs27.08.027.0
Balls---
Maidens111
Runs15041150
Wickets13013
Avg11.53011.53
SR12.46012.46
Eco5.555.125.55
BB404
4w101
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches919
Innings313
Not outs202
Runs323
Balls Faced535
Avg323
SR6066.6660
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest222
Hundreds000

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