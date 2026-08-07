Aahan Gopianth Achar
bowler
|Full name:
|Aahan Gopianth Achar
|Nationality:
|Singapore
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|1
|9
|Innings
|9
|1
|9
|Overs
|27.0
|8.0
|27.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|150
|41
|150
|Wickets
|13
|0
|13
|Avg
|11.53
|0
|11.53
|SR
|12.46
|0
|12.46
|Eco
|5.55
|5.12
|5.55
|BB
|4
|0
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|1
|9
|Innings
|3
|1
|3
|Not outs
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|3
|2
|3
|Balls Faced
|5
|3
|5
|Avg
|3
|2
|3
|SR
|60
|66.66
|60
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|2
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0