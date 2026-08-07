Abdul Ghaffar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Abdul Ghaffar
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|8
|1
|Innings
|23
|8
|1
|Overs
|259.2
|41.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|40
|2
|0
|Runs
|959
|224
|12
|Wickets
|37
|6
|0
|Avg
|25.91
|37.33
|0
|SR
|42.05
|41
|0
|Eco
|3.69
|5.46
|6
|BB
|9
|3
|0
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|8
|1
|Innings
|16
|6
|1
|Not outs
|4
|3
|1
|Runs
|60
|11
|0
|Balls Faced
|140
|28
|1
|Avg
|5
|3.66
|0
|SR
|42.85
|39.28
|0
|Fours
|4
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|0
|Highest
|27
|5
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0