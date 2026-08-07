Abdul Ghaffar

Abdul Ghaffar

all rounder

Full name:Abdul Ghaffar
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2024 Teams

Dubai Capitals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1281
Innings2381
Overs259.241.02.0
Balls---
Maidens4020
Runs95922412
Wickets3760
Avg25.9137.330
SR42.05410
Eco3.695.466
BB930
4w200
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1281
Innings1661
Not outs431
Runs60110
Balls Faced140281
Avg53.660
SR42.8539.280
Fours410
Fifties000
Sixies300
Highest2750
Hundreds000

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