Abdul Razzaq News View all Want to know all about Abdul Razzaq, how he trains, what he does for a living and what helps him set new records on the cricket field - all the latest news is here. T20 World Cup 2021 | Don’t think India can compete with Pakistan, believes Abdul Razzaq Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that Indian team can't compete with Pakistan as both the teams don't play bilateral cricket in recent times. Razzaq added that the players produced in Pakistan are unique referring to the ability to absorb pressure and thrive in high-pressure games. Abdul Razzaq Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis step down as Pakistan coaches with immediate effect Abdul Razzaq Got Sachin’s wickets because of my skill set and level of unplayability, admits Abdul Razzaq Abdul Razzaq Bangladesh Cricket Board appoint Abdur Razzak as national selector Abdul Razzaq Hardik Pandya nowhere near league of Kapil Dev, states Abdul Razzaq

International career

Abdul Razzaq was born on 2 December 1979. He is a former Pakistani cricket player and now works as a coach. He played as a right-arm fast-medium bowler and a right-handed batsman. He started playing international cricket in 1996, when he was almost 17 years old. He played 46 Test matches and 265 One Day Internationals for Pakistan. Razzaq was part of the Pakistan team that reached the final of the 1999 Cricket World Cup. He also helped Pakistan win the ICC World Twenty20 in 2009. After he stopped playing international cricket in 2013, he worked as a coach for some domestic teams in Pakistan. He led teams like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab to win important tournaments. He also served as a temporary coach for the Pakistan national team and continues to work as a coach.

1996

Abdul Razzaq played his first One Day International (ODI) match for Pakistan against Zimbabwe in Lahore on November 1.

1999

He played his first Test match against Australia in Brisbane from November 5 to 9.

He performed well in the 1999-2000 Carlton and United Series and earned the man of the series award.

He took five wickets in a match against Sri Lanka during the Coca-Cola Champions Trophy in Sharjah.

He played in the 1999 Cricket World Cup in England. He scored a half-century against Australia and took three wickets against the West Indies.

2000

Razzaq received the man of the series award in the Carlton & United Series in Australia.

He became the youngest player to get a Test hat-trick against Sri Lanka.

By this year, he scored three centuries and twenty-two fifties in ODIs.

He scored 112 runs against South Africa in 2002, sharing a 257-run partnership.

He scored 70 not out and took 5 wickets for 48 runs in a match against India during a tri-series.

2002

Razzaq scored 112 runs against South Africa in an ODI match.

2003-2004

He scored 89 runs off 40 balls in a match against New Zealand.

His bowling speed and performance declined at this time.

He played in the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

2004

He scored 107 not out against Zimbabwe in an ODI match.

His bowling form improved from 2005 onward.

2005

He played for the ACC Asian XI in the World Cricket Tsunami Appeal match in Melbourne.

He took 9 wickets and scored 205 runs in 2 Test matches against India in 2005-06.

He suffered a health issue related to eating spinach, which led to the nickname "Popeye".

2006

He played his last Test match against the West Indies in Karachi in November-December.

He debuted in Twenty20 International cricket against England in Bristol on August 28.

He played his last ODI on November 18, 2011.

His last T20 International match was in November 2013.

2007

He announced retirement temporarily after being left out of the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 squad in August.

He returned from retirement in October.

He joined the Indian Cricket League and played for Hyderabad Heroes.

He missed the 2007 Cricket World Cup due to injury.

2008

He left the Indian Cricket League in September.

2009

He returned to the Pakistan team for the 2009 ICC World Twenty20.

He played a key role in Pakistan winning the World Twenty20, taking 5 wickets in total.

He received an 'A' category contract from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

2010

He played Twenty20 and ODI matches against England and Australia.

He scored 109 not out in the second ODI against South Africa in October.

He helped Lahore Lions win the 2010–11 Faysal Bank Twenty-20 Cup.

2011

He played in ODI and T20 matches against New Zealand.

2013

He played his last T20 International match against South Africa in Dubai on November 15.

Leagues Participation

Abdul Razzaq played in the Indian Premier League during 2007 and 2008.

Indian Premier League

In 2007 and 2008, Abdul Razzaq played for Hyderabad Heroes in the Indian Cricket League. He helped his team win the final by performing well in the last over. Hyderabad Heroes won the series 2–0. At that time, the Pakistan Cricket Board banned players who joined this league. After two seasons, Abdul Razzaq left the league to join the Pakistan national team again. He hoped the ban would end soon and said his retirement was not final.

Year Team Notes 2007-2008 Hyderabad Heroes Played in Indian Cricket League; banned by Pakistan Cricket Board; left to rejoin national team.

Domestic career

Abdul Razzaq started his domestic cricket career in 1996/97. He played first-class cricket until January 2014, with his last game for ZTBL against Habib Bank in Lahore. His List A career also began in 1996/97 and ended in November 2018, with a match between Habib Bank and Pakistan TV. Razzaq made his T20 debut in June 2003 for Middlesex against Surrey and played his last T20 in October 2018 for Yorkshire against Qalandars in Abu Dhabi.

At the start, many saw Abdul Razzaq as Pakistan’s next great allrounder after Imran Khan. He did not fully reach that level but stayed a dependable player in all forms of the game. He could open the bowling because of his speed and could bat in different positions. Batting lower down worked best for him. His bowling was known for a strong run-up, good accuracy, and reverse swing. But his batting often helped his team win. He had many strong shots, especially driving the ball through cover and mid-off using both feet.

Razzaq’s career had some hard times, mainly with his bowling between 2002 and 2004. The team was unsure how to use him best then, though he kept his place. When pitches helped seam bowling, he could be a real threat. His best Test bowling was in Karachi in 2004 with five wickets, and again in 2006 against India at the same place. In the 2006 Karachi match, he scored 45 and 90 runs and took seven wickets. This showed his skill as an allrounder, even if Kamran Akmal’s century got more attention.

Razzaq played in the Indian Cricket League in 2007 and 2008 for Hyderabad Heroes. His strong play in the final helped the team take a lead in the best-of-three finals. Hyderabad Heroes won 2-0. During this time, his international career was unsure because the Pakistan Cricket Board banned players in that unofficial league. After two seasons, he left the league to return to the Pakistan national team. He hoped the ban would end and wanted to play for Pakistan again, saying his retirement was not final.

In English county cricket, Razzaq played for Middlesex, Worcestershire, Surrey, Hampshire, and Leicestershire. He joined Surrey in 2008 for the Twenty20 Cup. He helped the team win a match against Sussex by scoring 39 runs off 19 balls. Surrey fans liked him despite his short time there. In 2010, he signed with Hampshire for the English domestic Twenty20 competition. He played a key role in their win against Somerset on finals day at the Rose Bowl.

In 2011, Razzaq joined Leicestershire as an overseas player for the Friends Life T20. He was part of the team when Leicestershire won the finals against Somerset. He also played in Leicestershire’s matches in the Champions League T20, but the team did not get past the qualifiers. In 2014, he signed with Staffordshire club Hem Heath.

Other Leagues

Abdul Razzaq played in some important leagues around the world. In the 2011/12 season, he joined Leicestershire to compete in the Nokia Champions League T20 qualifier. A photo on ESPNcricinfo shows him playing for Leicestershire against Trinidad & Tobago on September 20, 2011, in Hyderabad.

In the same season, he took part in the Big Bash League. Abdul Razzaq played six matches there. He scored a total of 42 runs, with his highest score being 27 not out. His batting average was 14.00, according to ESPNcricinfo.

He also played in the Bangladesh Premier League during the 2011/12 season.

Records and achievements

Abdul Razzaq holds many records in international cricket. He showed strong skills in both batting and bowling in Test and One Day International (ODI) matches.

Test Cricket:

He played his first Test match against Australia in Brisbane in 1999–2000.

His highest Test score was 134 runs against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2001–2002.

He took 5 wickets for 35 runs in a Test match against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2004–2005.

He took a hat-trick in a Test match versus Sri Lanka at Galle in 2000. He was the youngest bowler to do this.

One Day International:

He played his first ODI match against Zimbabwe in Lahore in 1996–1997.

His highest ODI score was 112 runs against South Africa in Port Elizabeth in 2002–2003.

His best bowling in an ODI was 6 wickets for 35 runs against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2001–2002.

He scored 109 runs from 72 balls for the 7th wicket against South Africa in Abu Dhabi in October 2010.

Achievements:

He is one of 53 players worldwide and one of 8 from Pakistan to reach 1,000 Test runs and 100 Test wickets.

He batted in every position from opening to number 11.

In 2009, he and Nasir Jamshed set the highest 3rd wicket partnership in all forms of T20 cricket.

Personal life

Abdul Razzaq is a former Pakistani cricketer known both for his sports career and personal life. Details about his family, money, home, controversies, and fans are noted below.

Family

Abdul Razzaq was born in Shahdara Bagh, near Lahore. He has a son named Ali Razzaq who plays cricket too.

Finances

By 2024, Abdul Razzaq’s net worth stands near $10 million.

Scandals

He missed matches against Australia because of a hand injury caught during practice. That series was hard for Pakistan. Some players got bans after fights, but those bans were later canceled. Pakistan lost every match in that series.

Razzaq called Indian bowler Jaspreet Bumrah a "baby bowler," which upset fans and former players.

On a TV show, Razzaq said rude things about women’s cricket player Nida Dar. This caused anger among many fans.

In a TV interview, Razzaq said he had five or six affairs outside marriage, one lasting a year and a half.

Razzaq made an inappropriate comment about actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which led to social media backlash and criticism from other cricketers. He apologized publicly afterward.

Fans

Razzaq has about 17,000 followers on Instagram. Many fans reacted badly to his comments about Nida Dar in 2021.