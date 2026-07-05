Abdullah Al Mamun
bowler
|Full name:
|Abdullah Al Mamun
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|17
|3
|Innings
|7
|7
|0
|Overs
|41.0
|33.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|0
|0
|Runs
|135
|177
|0
|Wickets
|11
|3
|0
|Avg
|12.27
|59
|0
|SR
|22.36
|66
|0
|Eco
|3.29
|5.36
|0
|BB
|6
|2
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|17
|3
|Innings
|9
|16
|3
|Not outs
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|326
|313
|51
|Balls Faced
|622
|460
|56
|Avg
|46.57
|19.56
|17
|SR
|52.41
|68.04
|91.07
|Fours
|31
|23
|2
|Fifties
|0
|2
|0
|Sixies
|14
|11
|3
|Highest
|210
|70
|26
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0