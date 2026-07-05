Abdullah Al Mamun

Abdullah Al Mamun

bowler

Full name:Abdullah Al Mamun
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Dhaka Dominators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5173
Innings770
Overs41.033.00
Balls---
Maidens800
Runs1351770
Wickets1130
Avg12.27590
SR22.36660
Eco3.295.360
BB620
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5173
Innings9163
Not outs200
Runs32631351
Balls Faced62246056
Avg46.5719.5617
SR52.4168.0491.07
Fours31232
Fifties020
Sixies14113
Highest2107026
Hundreds100

Another Players

Udana, Isuru

Udana, Isuru

Beaton, RR

Beaton, RR

Kuhn, Heino

Kuhn, Heino

Hossain, Delwar

Hossain, Delwar

Karunaratne, Chamika

Karunaratne, Chamika

Hossain, Al-Amin

Hossain, Al-Amin

Hamza, Amir

Hamza, Amir

Dickwella, Niroshan

Dickwella, Niroshan

Hafeez, Mohammad

Hafeez, Mohammad

Denly, Joe

Denly, Joe