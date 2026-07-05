Abhinav Sadarangani

Abhinav Sadarangani

batsman

Full name:Abhinav Sadarangani
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):September 14, 1994 (28)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:176 cm
Hometown:Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm Legbreak
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2023 Teams

Gujarat Titans

Shivamogga Yodhas

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches329
Innings10
Overs1.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs140
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco140
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches329
Innings222
Not outs15
Runs41516
Balls Faced41340
Avg4130.35
SR100151.76
Fours341
Fifties02
Sixies230
Highest3470
Hundreds00

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