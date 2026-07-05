Abhinav Sadarangani
batsman
|Full name:
|Abhinav Sadarangani
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|September 14, 1994 (28)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Virgo
|Height:
|176 cm
|Hometown:
|Bangalore, Karnataka, India
|Batting Style:
|Right Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm Legbreak
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|29
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|14
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|14
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|29
|Innings
|2
|22
|Not outs
|1
|5
|Runs
|41
|516
|Balls Faced
|41
|340
|Avg
|41
|30.35
|SR
|100
|151.76
|Fours
|3
|41
|Fifties
|0
|2
|Sixies
|2
|30
|Highest
|34
|70
|Hundreds
|0
|0