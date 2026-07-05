Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar

all rounder

Full name:Abhishek Kumar

Teams

2026 Teams

Himachal Pradesh

Meghalaya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5107
Innings10107
Overs133.472.022.0
Balls---
Maidens2930
Runs431394183
Wickets19128
Avg22.6832.8322.87
SR42.213616.5
Eco3.225.478.31
BB654
4w101
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches5107
Innings693
Not outs152
Runs25611
Balls Faced371199
Avg515.251
SR67.5651.2611.11
Fours630
Fifties000
Sixies020
Highest17321
Hundreds000

Another Players

Verma, Sumeet

Verma, Sumeet

Sangma, Chengkam

Sangma, Chengkam

Singh, Lakhan

Singh, Lakhan

Negi, Mukul

Negi, Mukul

Tomar, Prashant

Tomar, Prashant

Abhinay, Kanwar

Abhinay, Kanwar

Mylliempdah, Sylvester

Mylliempdah, Sylvester

Choudhary, Akash Kumar

Choudhary, Akash Kumar

Marak, Kilco

Marak, Kilco

Sen, Ekant

Sen, Ekant