Abhishek Kumar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Abhishek Kumar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|10
|7
|Innings
|10
|10
|7
|Overs
|133.4
|72.0
|22.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|29
|3
|0
|Runs
|431
|394
|183
|Wickets
|19
|12
|8
|Avg
|22.68
|32.83
|22.87
|SR
|42.21
|36
|16.5
|Eco
|3.22
|5.47
|8.31
|BB
|6
|5
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|10
|7
|Innings
|6
|9
|3
|Not outs
|1
|5
|2
|Runs
|25
|61
|1
|Balls Faced
|37
|119
|9
|Avg
|5
|15.25
|1
|SR
|67.56
|51.26
|11.11
|Fours
|6
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|17
|32
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0