Sylvester Mylliempdah
bowler
|Full name:
|Sylvester Mylliempdah
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|13
|Innings
|1
|8
|Overs
|3.0
|39.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|19
|204
|Wickets
|0
|5
|Avg
|0
|40.8
|SR
|0
|47.2
|Eco
|6.33
|5.18
|BB
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|13
|Innings
|4
|12
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|5
|105
|Balls Faced
|31
|229
|Avg
|1.25
|9.54
|SR
|16.12
|45.85
|Fours
|0
|11
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|49
|Hundreds
|0
|0