Sylvester Mylliempdah

Sylvester Mylliempdah

bowler

Full name:Sylvester Mylliempdah
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Meghalaya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches313
Innings18
Overs3.039.2
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs19204
Wickets05
Avg040.8
SR047.2
Eco6.335.18
BB03
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches313
Innings412
Not outs01
Runs5105
Balls Faced31229
Avg1.259.54
SR16.1245.85
Fours011
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest449
Hundreds00

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