Kilco Marak
batsman
|Full name:
|Kilco Marak
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|13
|Innings
|2
|12
|Overs
|43.4
|26.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|Runs
|167
|214
|Wickets
|2
|12
|Avg
|83.5
|17.83
|SR
|131
|13.16
|Eco
|3.82
|8.12
|BB
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|13
|Innings
|4
|3
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|19
|5
|Balls Faced
|122
|7
|Avg
|4.75
|5
|SR
|15.57
|71.42
|Fours
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0