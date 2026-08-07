Kilco Marak

Kilco Marak

batsman

Full name:Kilco Marak
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Meghalaya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches213
Innings212
Overs43.426.2
Balls--
Maidens30
Runs167214
Wickets212
Avg83.517.83
SR13113.16
Eco3.828.12
BB13
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches213
Innings43
Not outs02
Runs195
Balls Faced1227
Avg4.755
SR15.5771.42
Fours20
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest83
Hundreds00

Another Players

Sangma, Chengkam

Sangma, Chengkam

Singh, Lakhan

Singh, Lakhan

Mylliempdah, Sylvester

Mylliempdah, Sylvester

Choudhary, Akash Kumar

Choudhary, Akash Kumar

Sangma, Arien Bonchang

Sangma, Arien Bonchang

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Kurkalang, Sanvert Bernard

Kurkalang, Sanvert Bernard

Yadav, Sanjay

Yadav, Sanjay

Nagar, Yogesh

Nagar, Yogesh

Hynniewta, Riboklang Dilin

Hynniewta, Riboklang Dilin