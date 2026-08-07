Abid Mushtaq Mangnoo
bowler
|Full name:
|Abid Mushtaq Mangnoo
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|23
|22
|Innings
|34
|23
|21
|Overs
|480.0
|179.3
|72.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|123
|6
|1
|Runs
|1394
|936
|454
|Wickets
|71
|18
|22
|Avg
|19.63
|52
|20.63
|SR
|40.56
|59.83
|19.63
|Eco
|2.9
|5.21
|6.3
|BB
|11
|5
|4
|4w
|3
|0
|1
|5w
|4
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|23
|22
|Innings
|30
|18
|10
|Not outs
|5
|4
|2
|Runs
|577
|411
|82
|Balls Faced
|628
|342
|84
|Avg
|23.08
|29.35
|10.25
|SR
|91.87
|120.17
|97.61
|Fours
|65
|26
|8
|Fifties
|3
|3
|0
|Sixies
|24
|25
|2
|Highest
|76
|68
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0