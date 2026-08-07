Abid Mushtaq Mangnoo

Abid Mushtaq Mangnoo

bowler

Full name:Abid Mushtaq Mangnoo
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Jammu And Kashmir

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches202322
Innings342321
Overs480.0179.372.0
Balls---
Maidens12361
Runs1394936454
Wickets711822
Avg19.635220.63
SR40.5659.8319.63
Eco2.95.216.3
BB1154
4w301
5w410
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches202322
Innings301810
Not outs542
Runs57741182
Balls Faced62834284
Avg23.0829.3510.25
SR91.87120.1797.61
Fours65268
Fifties330
Sixies24252
Highest766832
Hundreds000

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