Abu Nechim Ahmed

Abu Nechim Ahmed

bowler

Full name:Abu Nechim Ahmed
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

India Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches686181
Innings1125979
Overs1889.4429.2254.1
Balls---
Maidens452304
Runs554821771915
Wickets1726578
Avg32.2533.4924.55
SR65.9139.6319.55
Eco2.935.077.53
BB1054
4w211
5w910
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches686181
Innings934441
Not outs91313
Runs1284490241
Balls Faced2249584216
Avg15.2815.88.6
SR57.0983.9111.57
Fours1804114
Fifties210
Sixies171711
Highest616226
Hundreds000

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