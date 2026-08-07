Abu Nechim Ahmed
bowler
|Full name:
|Abu Nechim Ahmed
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|68
|61
|81
|Innings
|112
|59
|79
|Overs
|1889.4
|429.2
|254.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|452
|30
|4
|Runs
|5548
|2177
|1915
|Wickets
|172
|65
|78
|Avg
|32.25
|33.49
|24.55
|SR
|65.91
|39.63
|19.55
|Eco
|2.93
|5.07
|7.53
|BB
|10
|5
|4
|4w
|2
|1
|1
|5w
|9
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|68
|61
|81
|Innings
|93
|44
|41
|Not outs
|9
|13
|13
|Runs
|1284
|490
|241
|Balls Faced
|2249
|584
|216
|Avg
|15.28
|15.8
|8.6
|SR
|57.09
|83.9
|111.57
|Fours
|180
|41
|14
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|17
|17
|11
|Highest
|61
|62
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0