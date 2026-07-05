Sampathwaduge Anuk Nimantha Jude Fernando

Sampathwaduge Anuk Nimantha Jude Fernando

all rounder

Full name:Sampathwaduge Anuk Nimantha Jude Fernando
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Baduraliya CC

Dambulla Nsl

Galle Gallants

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches535642
Innings754634
Overs624.3231.5101.5
Balls---
Maidens8362
Runs23981266793
Wickets544740
Avg44.426.9319.82
SR69.3829.5915.27
Eco3.835.467.78
BB643
4w210
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches535642
Innings824329
Not outs1154
Runs2022873293
Balls Faced34901202268
Avg28.4722.9711.72
SR57.9372.62109.32
Fours2135214
Fifties750
Sixies322510
Highest1388946
Hundreds500

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