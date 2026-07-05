Sampathwaduge Anuk Nimantha Jude Fernando
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sampathwaduge Anuk Nimantha Jude Fernando
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|53
|56
|42
|Innings
|75
|46
|34
|Overs
|624.3
|231.5
|101.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|83
|6
|2
|Runs
|2398
|1266
|793
|Wickets
|54
|47
|40
|Avg
|44.4
|26.93
|19.82
|SR
|69.38
|29.59
|15.27
|Eco
|3.83
|5.46
|7.78
|BB
|6
|4
|3
|4w
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|53
|56
|42
|Innings
|82
|43
|29
|Not outs
|11
|5
|4
|Runs
|2022
|873
|293
|Balls Faced
|3490
|1202
|268
|Avg
|28.47
|22.97
|11.72
|SR
|57.93
|72.62
|109.32
|Fours
|213
|52
|14
|Fifties
|7
|5
|0
|Sixies
|32
|25
|10
|Highest
|138
|89
|46
|Hundreds
|5
|0
|0