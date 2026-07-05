Adeesha Thilanchana
batsman
|Full name:
|Adeesha Thilanchana
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|33
|34
|Innings
|30
|18
|28
|Overs
|166.2
|67.5
|73.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|0
|1
|Runs
|702
|345
|538
|Wickets
|15
|10
|34
|Avg
|46.8
|34.5
|15.82
|SR
|66.53
|40.7
|13
|Eco
|4.22
|5.08
|7.3
|BB
|5
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|33
|34
|Innings
|50
|28
|29
|Not outs
|6
|7
|6
|Runs
|899
|599
|394
|Balls Faced
|1645
|721
|381
|Avg
|20.43
|28.52
|17.13
|SR
|54.65
|83.07
|103.41
|Fours
|77
|42
|21
|Fifties
|5
|4
|0
|Sixies
|31
|24
|20
|Highest
|65
|69
|45
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0