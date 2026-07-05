Adeesha Thilanchana

Adeesha Thilanchana

batsman

Full name:Adeesha Thilanchana
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches293334
Innings301828
Overs166.267.573.4
Balls---
Maidens801
Runs702345538
Wickets151034
Avg46.834.515.82
SR66.5340.713
Eco4.225.087.3
BB523
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches293334
Innings502829
Not outs676
Runs899599394
Balls Faced1645721381
Avg20.4328.5217.13
SR54.6583.07103.41
Fours774221
Fifties540
Sixies312420
Highest656945
Hundreds000

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