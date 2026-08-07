Adnan Mirza

Adnan Mirza

batsman

Full name:Adnan Mirza
Nationality:Qatar

Teams

2023 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings88
Overs25.025.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs161161
Wickets1010
Avg16.116.1
SR1515
Eco6.446.44
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings77
Not outs00
Runs103103
Balls Faced9191
Avg14.7114.71
SR113.18113.18
Fours1515
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest3030
Hundreds00

Another Players

Nadeem, Mohammed

Nadeem, Mohammed

Athamlebbe, Mohammad Ahnaff

Athamlebbe, Mohammad Ahnaff

Munaweera, Gayan

Munaweera, Gayan

Kumar, Bipin

Kumar, Bipin

Khan, Jassim

Khan, Jassim

Khan, Kamran

Khan, Kamran

Rizlan, Mohammad

Rizlan, Mohammad

A, Mohammed Irshad E

A, Mohammed Irshad E

Ibrahim, Zaheer

Ibrahim, Zaheer

Farooq, Amir

Farooq, Amir