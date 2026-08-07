Adnan Mirza
batsman
|Full name:
|Adnan Mirza
|Nationality:
|Qatar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|25.0
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|161
|161
|Wickets
|10
|10
|Avg
|16.1
|16.1
|SR
|15
|15
|Eco
|6.44
|6.44
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|7
|7
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|103
|103
|Balls Faced
|91
|91
|Avg
|14.71
|14.71
|SR
|113.18
|113.18
|Fours
|15
|15
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|30
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0