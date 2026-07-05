Zaheer Ibrahim

Zaheer Ibrahim

batsman

Full name:Zaheer Ibrahim
Nationality:Qatar

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches241124
Innings232
Overs1.111.01.1
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs4694
Wickets020
Avg034.50
SR0330
Eco3.426.273.42
BB020
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches241124
Innings221122
Not outs505
Runs317235317
Balls Faced280305280
Avg18.6421.3618.64
SR113.2177.04113.21
Fours353135
Fifties121
Sixies838
Highest506350
Hundreds000

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