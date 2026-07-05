Zaheer Ibrahim
batsman
|Full name:
|Zaheer Ibrahim
|Nationality:
|Qatar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|11
|24
|Innings
|2
|3
|2
|Overs
|1.1
|11.0
|1.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|4
|69
|4
|Wickets
|0
|2
|0
|Avg
|0
|34.5
|0
|SR
|0
|33
|0
|Eco
|3.42
|6.27
|3.42
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|11
|24
|Innings
|22
|11
|22
|Not outs
|5
|0
|5
|Runs
|317
|235
|317
|Balls Faced
|280
|305
|280
|Avg
|18.64
|21.36
|18.64
|SR
|113.21
|77.04
|113.21
|Fours
|35
|31
|35
|Fifties
|1
|2
|1
|Sixies
|8
|3
|8
|Highest
|50
|63
|50
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0