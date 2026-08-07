Jassim Khan

Jassim Khan

batsman

Full name:Jassim Khan
Nationality:Qatar

Teams

2023 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings44
Not outs22
Runs6363
Balls Faced5656
Avg31.531.5
SR112.5112.5
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest3131
Hundreds00

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