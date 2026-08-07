Jassim Khan
batsman
|Full name:
|Jassim Khan
|Nationality:
|Qatar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|63
|63
|Balls Faced
|56
|56
|Avg
|31.5
|31.5
|SR
|112.5
|112.5
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|31
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0