Mohammed Irshad E A

Mohammed Irshad E A

all rounder

Full name:Mohammed Irshad E A
Nationality:Qatar

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Overs7.07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4848
Wickets22
Avg2424
SR2121
Eco6.856.85
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs4343
Balls Faced5252
Avg21.521.5
SR82.6982.69
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest2222
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Kumar, Bipin

Kumar, Bipin

Khan, Jassim

Khan, Jassim

Khan, Kamran

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Rizlan, Mohammad

Rizlan, Mohammad

Ibrahim, Zaheer

Ibrahim, Zaheer

Farooq, Amir

Farooq, Amir

Tanveer, Muhammad

Tanveer, Muhammad