Mohammed Irshad E A
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammed Irshad E A
|Nationality:
|Qatar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|7.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|48
|48
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|24
|24
|SR
|21
|21
|Eco
|6.85
|6.85
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|43
|43
|Balls Faced
|52
|52
|Avg
|21.5
|21.5
|SR
|82.69
|82.69
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|22
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0