International career

Kamran Khan was born on 29 September 1988 in Pakistan. He plays cricket for the Qatar national team. He joined the team and took part in different international cricket tournaments.

2010: Kamran Khan started his international cricket career with Qatar. His first official match was on April 12, 2010, against Afghanistan. He showed good bowling and steady batting. He became an important player for the team.

2019: Kamran played his first Twenty20 International match on January 21, 2019. The match was against Saudi Arabia in the 2019 ACC Western Region T20 tournament.

2019: He played in the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier. Kamran’s all-round play helped the team in this tournament. He performed well under pressure and helped Qatar do better in world cricket.

2024: Kamran played his last T20I match on April 16, 2024. The match took place against Saudi Arabia at Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Leagues Participation

Kamran Khan did not take part in any cricket leagues.

Domestic career

Kamran Khan began playing cricket in local clubs. He used his right arm to bowl medium pace and batted with his right hand. His good play in local matches helped selectors notice him. He became known for taking important wickets and scoring useful runs.

In 2017, Kamran joined Qatar’s team for the ICC World Cricket League Division Five in South Africa. He played in the first match against the Cayman Islands. In 2019, he was part of Qatar’s squad in the Malaysia Cricket World Cup Challenge League A. He played his first List A match against Singapore on September 17, 2019. In 2021, Kamran joined the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier.

In 2023, Kamran played in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup. Qatar faced teams like Nepal, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia. Even though Qatar lost some games, Kamran stayed an important player.

Kamran Khan’s path from local cricket to the international level inspired many young players in Qatar. His hard work and skill helped cricket grow in the country. His bowling and batting helped the team. His success encouraged the Qatar Cricket Association to support young players and improve cricket facilities. Kamran’s influence will help cricket in Qatar for many years.

Records and achievements

Kamran Khan set many records in his career. He is known for his very good bowling average. He took five wickets in several T20 International matches. Some of his main achievements are:

Leading wicket-taker for Qatar in several tournaments.

Winning many Player of the Match awards in T20 Internationals because of steady play.

Being part of the Qatar team that won important matches against stronger teams.

Personal life

Kamran Khan was born on September 29, 1988. He grew up where cricket was growing in popularity. He liked cricket from a young age and worked hard to get better. His family saw his skill and helped him follow cricket.

Family

Kamran Khan is married and has children. His family supported his cricket goals.

Finance

His worth is between 100,000 and 500,000 US dollars.

Scandals

No scandals are known about Kamran Khan.

Fans

He has about 4,000 followers on Instagram.