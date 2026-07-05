Mohammed Nadeem

Mohammed Nadeem

bowler

Full name:Mohammed Nadeem
Nationality:Oman
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches331433
Innings331433
Overs115.0123.0115.0
Balls---
Maidens1111
Runs759477759
Wickets352435
Avg21.6819.8721.68
SR19.7130.7519.71
Eco6.63.876.6
BB454
4w101
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches331433
Innings8118
Not outs777
Runs6446
Balls Faced137913
Avg6116
SR46.1555.6946.15
Fours030
Fifties000
Sixies020
Highest3183
Hundreds000

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