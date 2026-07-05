Mohammed Nadeem
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammed Nadeem
|Nationality:
|Oman
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|14
|33
|Innings
|33
|14
|33
|Overs
|115.0
|123.0
|115.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|11
|1
|Runs
|759
|477
|759
|Wickets
|35
|24
|35
|Avg
|21.68
|19.87
|21.68
|SR
|19.71
|30.75
|19.71
|Eco
|6.6
|3.87
|6.6
|BB
|4
|5
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|14
|33
|Innings
|8
|11
|8
|Not outs
|7
|7
|7
|Runs
|6
|44
|6
|Balls Faced
|13
|79
|13
|Avg
|6
|11
|6
|SR
|46.15
|55.69
|46.15
|Fours
|0
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|3
|18
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0