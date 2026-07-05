Mohammad Rizlan

Mohammad Rizlan

wicket keeper

Full name:Mohammad Rizlan
Nationality:Qatar

Teams

2024 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3321433
Innings0010
Overs005.00
Balls----
Maidens0010
Runs00200
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0040
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3321433
Innings2741427
Not outs8018
Runs52630418526
Balls Faced45070702450
Avg27.687.532.1527.68
SR116.8842.8559.54116.88
Fours3054030
Fifties3033
Sixies310631
Highest72167772
Hundreds0000

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