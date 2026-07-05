Mohammad Rizlan
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Mohammad Rizlan
|Nationality:
|Qatar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|2
|14
|33
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|5.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|20
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|4
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|2
|14
|33
|Innings
|27
|4
|14
|27
|Not outs
|8
|0
|1
|8
|Runs
|526
|30
|418
|526
|Balls Faced
|450
|70
|702
|450
|Avg
|27.68
|7.5
|32.15
|27.68
|SR
|116.88
|42.85
|59.54
|116.88
|Fours
|30
|5
|40
|30
|Fifties
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Sixies
|31
|0
|6
|31
|Highest
|72
|16
|77
|72
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0