Adrian Reneco Wright
all rounder
|Full name:
|Adrian Reneco Wright
|Nationality:
|Cayman Islands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|16.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|76
|76
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|19
|19
|SR
|24
|24
|Eco
|4.75
|4.75
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|3
|3
|Balls Faced
|14
|14
|Avg
|3
|3
|SR
|21.42
|21.42
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|3
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0