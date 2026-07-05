Adrian Reneco Wright

Adrian Reneco Wright

all rounder

Full name:Adrian Reneco Wright
Nationality:Cayman Islands

Teams

2026 Teams

Cayman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs16.016.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7676
Wickets44
Avg1919
SR2424
Eco4.754.75
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs33
Balls Faced1414
Avg33
SR21.4221.42
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest33
Hundreds00

Another Players

Heron, Patrick

Heron, Patrick

Dunka, Romeo

Dunka, Romeo

Naidoo, Akshay Reddy

Naidoo, Akshay Reddy

Hewa, Thilina

Hewa, Thilina

Manivannan, Mohan

Manivannan, Mohan

Bazil, Kevon

Bazil, Kevon

Johnson, Demar

Johnson, Demar

Balraj, Christopher

Balraj, Christopher

Taylor, Troy

Taylor, Troy

De Alwis, Sacha

De Alwis, Sacha