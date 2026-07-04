Aftab Ahmed Kayani
bowler
|Full name:
|Aftab Ahmed Kayani
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|19.0
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|116
|116
|Wickets
|9
|9
|Avg
|12.88
|12.88
|SR
|12.66
|12.66
|Eco
|6.1
|6.1
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|32
|32
|Balls Faced
|32
|32
|Avg
|10.66
|10.66
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|20
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0