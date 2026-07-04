Aftab Ahmed Kayani

Aftab Ahmed Kayani

bowler

Full name:Aftab Ahmed Kayani

Teams

2023 Teams

Romania

United CC Bucharest

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings77
Overs19.019.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs116116
Wickets99
Avg12.8812.88
SR12.6612.66
Eco6.16.1
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches99
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs3232
Balls Faced3232
Avg10.6610.66
SR100100
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2020
Hundreds00

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