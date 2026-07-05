Ahmad Zahir

Ahmad Zahir

wicket keeper

Full name:Ahmad Zahir
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Pamir Legends

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches197
Innings30
Overs4.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs380
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco9.50
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches197
Innings366
Not outs50
Runs75163
Balls Faced1704128
Avg24.2210.5
SR44.0749.21
Fours974
Fifties40
Sixies31
Highest12118
Hundreds10

Another Players

Baqi, Abdul

Baqi, Abdul

Shah, Bahir

Shah, Bahir

Zazai, Hazratullah

Zazai, Hazratullah

Zaman, Shawkat

Zaman, Shawkat

Hayatullah

Hayatullah

Shirzad, Sayed

Shirzad, Sayed

Naib, Gulbadin

Naib, Gulbadin

Atal, Sedeq

Atal, Sedeq

Ibrahim, Mohammad

Ibrahim, Mohammad

Noor, Allah

Noor, Allah