Ahmad Zahir
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ahmad Zahir
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|19
|7
|Innings
|3
|0
|Overs
|4.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|38
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|9.5
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|19
|7
|Innings
|36
|6
|Not outs
|5
|0
|Runs
|751
|63
|Balls Faced
|1704
|128
|Avg
|24.22
|10.5
|SR
|44.07
|49.21
|Fours
|97
|4
|Fifties
|4
|0
|Sixies
|3
|1
|Highest
|121
|18
|Hundreds
|1
|0