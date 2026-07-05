Allah Noor
batsman
|Full name:
|Allah Noor
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|1
|6
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|3.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|23
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|7.66
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|1
|6
|Innings
|23
|1
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|511
|2
|73
|Balls Faced
|1032
|3
|69
|Avg
|23.22
|0
|24.33
|SR
|49.51
|66.66
|105.79
|Fours
|48
|0
|3
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|10
|0
|4
|Highest
|145
|2
|30
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0