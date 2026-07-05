Allah Noor

Allah Noor

batsman

Full name:Allah Noor
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Afghanistan

Afghanistan A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1216
Innings200
Overs3.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs2300
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco7.6600
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1216
Innings2314
Not outs111
Runs511273
Balls Faced1032369
Avg23.22024.33
SR49.5166.66105.79
Fours4803
Fifties200
Sixies1004
Highest145230
Hundreds100

Another Players

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Nabi, Mohammad

Nabi, Mohammad

Rahman, Abdul

Rahman, Abdul

Ali, Noor

Ali, Noor

Baqi, Abdul

Baqi, Abdul

Atal, Asghar

Atal, Asghar

Shah, Bahir

Shah, Bahir

Alam, Aftab

Alam, Aftab

Malik, Abdul

Malik, Abdul

Hamza, Amir

Hamza, Amir