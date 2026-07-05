Sayed Ahmad Shirzad

Sayed Ahmad Shirzad

bowler

Full name:Sayed Ahmad Shirzad
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Afghanistan

Afghanistan A

Pamir Legends

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches124213328
Innings214353228
Overs42.08.015.0472.1274.1100.2
Balls------
Maidens100166114
Runs975611618751461808
Wickets317633435
Avg32.335616.5729.7642.9723.08
SR844812.8544.9648.3817.2
Eco2.377.733.975.328.05
BB3131044
4w000211
5w000400
10w000100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches124213328
Innings011322117
Not outs000787
Runs0251184174115
Balls Faced017231918297
Avg02517.3613.3811.5
SR0147.055057.6895.6118.55
Fours020261214
Fifties000000
Sixies020271
Highest0251302819
Hundreds000000

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