Sayed Ahmad Shirzad
bowler
|Full name:
|Sayed Ahmad Shirzad
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|4
|21
|33
|28
|Innings
|2
|1
|4
|35
|32
|28
|Overs
|42.0
|8.0
|15.0
|472.1
|274.1
|100.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|0
|1
|66
|11
|4
|Runs
|97
|56
|116
|1875
|1461
|808
|Wickets
|3
|1
|7
|63
|34
|35
|Avg
|32.33
|56
|16.57
|29.76
|42.97
|23.08
|SR
|84
|48
|12.85
|44.96
|48.38
|17.2
|Eco
|2.3
|7
|7.73
|3.97
|5.32
|8.05
|BB
|3
|1
|3
|10
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|4
|21
|33
|28
|Innings
|0
|1
|1
|32
|21
|17
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|7
|8
|7
|Runs
|0
|25
|1
|184
|174
|115
|Balls Faced
|0
|17
|2
|319
|182
|97
|Avg
|0
|25
|1
|7.36
|13.38
|11.5
|SR
|0
|147.05
|50
|57.68
|95.6
|118.55
|Fours
|0
|2
|0
|26
|12
|14
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|1
|Highest
|0
|25
|1
|30
|28
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0