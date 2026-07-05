Mohammad Ibrahim

Mohammad Ibrahim

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Ibrahim
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Afghanistan

Afghanistan A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches16143
Innings30143
Overs496.5117.010.0
Balls---
Maidens10260
Runs1513608108
Wickets71211
Avg21.328.95108
SR41.9833.4260
Eco3.045.1910.8
BB1041
4w210
5w500
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches16143
Innings2292
Not outs861
Runs118720
Balls Faced218871
Avg8.42240
SR54.1282.750
Fours1570
Fifties000
Sixies230
Highest22470
Hundreds000

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