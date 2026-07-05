Mohammad Ibrahim
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Ibrahim
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|14
|3
|Innings
|30
|14
|3
|Overs
|496.5
|117.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|102
|6
|0
|Runs
|1513
|608
|108
|Wickets
|71
|21
|1
|Avg
|21.3
|28.95
|108
|SR
|41.98
|33.42
|60
|Eco
|3.04
|5.19
|10.8
|BB
|10
|4
|1
|4w
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|14
|3
|Innings
|22
|9
|2
|Not outs
|8
|6
|1
|Runs
|118
|72
|0
|Balls Faced
|218
|87
|1
|Avg
|8.42
|24
|0
|SR
|54.12
|82.75
|0
|Fours
|15
|7
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|3
|0
|Highest
|22
|47
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0