Ahmed Omer Farooq Banday

Ahmed Omer Farooq Banday

batsman

Full name:Ahmed Omer Farooq Banday
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Jammu And Kashmir

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches213414
Innings110
Overs2.01.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs1160
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco5.560
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches213414
Innings363314
Not outs000
Runs938896140
Balls Faced18291168145
Avg26.0527.1510
SR51.2876.7196.55
Fours15012016
Fifties480
Sixies4164
Highest1369426
Hundreds200

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