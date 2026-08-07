Ahmed Omer Farooq Banday
batsman
|Full name:
|Ahmed Omer Farooq Banday
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|34
|14
|Innings
|1
|1
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|11
|6
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|5.5
|6
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|34
|14
|Innings
|36
|33
|14
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|938
|896
|140
|Balls Faced
|1829
|1168
|145
|Avg
|26.05
|27.15
|10
|SR
|51.28
|76.71
|96.55
|Fours
|150
|120
|16
|Fifties
|4
|8
|0
|Sixies
|4
|16
|4
|Highest
|136
|94
|26
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0