Aiman Anwer
bowler
|Full name:
|Aiman Anwer
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|8
|37
|Innings
|8
|37
|Overs
|44.0
|122.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|1
|Runs
|182
|854
|Wickets
|4
|29
|Avg
|45.5
|29.44
|SR
|66
|25.31
|Eco
|4.13
|6.98
|BB
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|8
|37
|Innings
|5
|14
|Not outs
|1
|6
|Runs
|15
|41
|Balls Faced
|20
|61
|Avg
|3.75
|5.12
|SR
|75
|67.21
|Fours
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0