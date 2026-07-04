Aiman Anwer

Aiman Anwer

bowler

Full name:Aiman Anwer
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Pakistan Women

Superwomen Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches837
Innings837
Overs44.0122.2
Balls--
Maidens51
Runs182854
Wickets429
Avg45.529.44
SR6625.31
Eco4.136.98
BB13
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches837
Innings514
Not outs16
Runs1541
Balls Faced2061
Avg3.755.12
SR7567.21
Fours12
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest109
Hundreds00

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