Ainsley Ndlovu

Ainsley Ndlovu

bowler

Full name:Ainsley Ndlovu
Nationality:Zimbabwe
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches226415529
Innings226665428
Overs70.017.018.01328.0435.193.0
Balls------
Maidens700336360
Runs2778014536881836698
Wickets2121196528
Avg138.58072.530.9928.2424.92
SR2101025466.9540.1619.92
Eco3.954.78.052.774.217.5
BB211945
4w000620
5w000401
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches226415529
Innings403603116
Not outs0021048
Runs9025756392120
Balls Faced400321169433110
Avg2.2502515.1214.5115
SR22.5078.1264.6790.53109.09
Fours203884415
Fifties000410
Sixies0001082
Highest5013848521
Hundreds000000

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