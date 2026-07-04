Ainsley Ndlovu
bowler
|Full name:
|Ainsley Ndlovu
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|6
|41
|55
|29
|Innings
|2
|2
|6
|66
|54
|28
|Overs
|70.0
|17.0
|18.0
|1328.0
|435.1
|93.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|0
|336
|36
|0
|Runs
|277
|80
|145
|3688
|1836
|698
|Wickets
|2
|1
|2
|119
|65
|28
|Avg
|138.5
|80
|72.5
|30.99
|28.24
|24.92
|SR
|210
|102
|54
|66.95
|40.16
|19.92
|Eco
|3.95
|4.7
|8.05
|2.77
|4.21
|7.5
|BB
|2
|1
|1
|9
|4
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|6
|41
|55
|29
|Innings
|4
|0
|3
|60
|31
|16
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4
|8
|Runs
|9
|0
|25
|756
|392
|120
|Balls Faced
|40
|0
|32
|1169
|433
|110
|Avg
|2.25
|0
|25
|15.12
|14.51
|15
|SR
|22.5
|0
|78.12
|64.67
|90.53
|109.09
|Fours
|2
|0
|3
|88
|44
|15
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|10
|8
|2
|Highest
|5
|0
|13
|84
|85
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0