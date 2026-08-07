Ajay Dev Goud
bowler
|Full name:
|Ajay Dev Goud
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|3
|Innings
|5
|7
|3
|Overs
|69.3
|53.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|1
|0
|Runs
|258
|272
|67
|Wickets
|6
|8
|9
|Avg
|43
|34
|7.44
|SR
|69.5
|39.75
|7.33
|Eco
|3.71
|5.13
|6.09
|BB
|4
|3
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|3
|Innings
|5
|3
|1
|Not outs
|2
|1
|1
|Runs
|32
|8
|0
|Balls Faced
|92
|15
|0
|Avg
|10.66
|4
|0
|SR
|34.78
|53.33
|0
|Fours
|4
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|7
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0