Ajay Dev Goud

Ajay Dev Goud

bowler

Full name:Ajay Dev Goud
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches373
Innings573
Overs69.353.011.0
Balls---
Maidens810
Runs25827267
Wickets689
Avg43347.44
SR69.539.757.33
Eco3.715.136.09
BB434
4w102
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches373
Innings531
Not outs211
Runs3280
Balls Faced92150
Avg10.6640
SR34.7853.330
Fours410
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest1070
Hundreds000

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