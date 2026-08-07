Akash Ashok Bhandari

Akash Ashok Bhandari

bowler

Full name:Akash Ashok Bhandari
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Hyderabad Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches252945
Innings432844
Overs718.4193.3143.1
Balls---
Maidens12561
Runs22871002971
Wickets692438
Avg33.1441.7525.55
SR62.4948.3722.6
Eco3.185.176.78
BB933
4w400
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches252945
Innings352633
Not outs437
Runs592433297
Balls Faced1176488270
Avg19.0918.8211.42
SR50.3488.72110
Fours743718
Fifties310
Sixies41212
Highest717837
Hundreds000

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