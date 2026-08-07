Akash Ashok Bhandari
bowler
|Full name:
|Akash Ashok Bhandari
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|29
|45
|Innings
|43
|28
|44
|Overs
|718.4
|193.3
|143.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|125
|6
|1
|Runs
|2287
|1002
|971
|Wickets
|69
|24
|38
|Avg
|33.14
|41.75
|25.55
|SR
|62.49
|48.37
|22.6
|Eco
|3.18
|5.17
|6.78
|BB
|9
|3
|3
|4w
|4
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|29
|45
|Innings
|35
|26
|33
|Not outs
|4
|3
|7
|Runs
|592
|433
|297
|Balls Faced
|1176
|488
|270
|Avg
|19.09
|18.82
|11.42
|SR
|50.34
|88.72
|110
|Fours
|74
|37
|18
|Fifties
|3
|1
|0
|Sixies
|4
|12
|12
|Highest
|71
|78
|37
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0