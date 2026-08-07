International career

Tanay Thyagarajan was born on 15 November 1995. He has not played for the Indian national cricket team. So far, there has been no call-up to the international squad. He continues to take part in domestic matches for Hyderabad. His main strength is left-arm orthodox spin, and he also helps with the bat in the lower order. Many players wait for a chance at the next level, and he is one of them.

Leagues Participation

Tanay Thyagarajan has taken part in the Indian Premier League.

Indian Premier League

Tanay Thyagarajan joined Punjab Kings for the 2024 season. He had a strong year before that in domestic cricket. In the 2023–24 Ranji Trophy, he took 56 wickets in seven games. He had seven five-wicket hauls. Punjab Kings picked him at the auction for INR 20 lakh.

Year Team Notes 2024 Punjab Kings Bought after strong Ranji season, INR 20 lakh

Domestic career

Tanay Thyagarajan started his domestic journey in 2018. His first T20 game for Hyderabad was on 14 January 2018 against Tamil Nadu in Visakhapatnam. He played his first List A match on 21 February 2018 against Karnataka in Delhi. His first-class debut came later that year, on 20 November 2018 against Delhi in Hyderabad.

In his first Ranji Trophy season, he took 17 wickets in five matches. He was Hyderabad’s leading wicket-taker. Over the next seasons, he played regularly in all three formats. In 2021–22, he scored two half-centuries in red-ball cricket. His batting improved and helped his team in lower-order situations.

The 2023–24 Ranji Trophy was his best so far. He took 56 wickets in seven matches. He also picked up seven five-wicket hauls. This strong form helped him get picked by Punjab Kings in the 2024 IPL auction.

In January 2025, after a semi-final match against Nagaland, he said that he cared more about the team’s result than personal numbers.

His last first-class match was against Vidarbha from 30 January to 2 February 2025 in Nagpur. His last List A match was on 5 January 2025 against Arunachal in Ahmedabad. His most recent T20 game was against Madhya Pradesh on 3 December 2024 in Rajkot.

Records and achievements

Tanay Thyagarajan has earned several awards and set impressive records in domestic cricket.

In 2025, he won the Madhavrao Scindia Award for Best Wicket-Taker in the Ranji Trophy (Group Plate).

In the 2023–24 Ranji Trophy, he took 56 wickets in 7 matches, including 7 five-wicket hauls.

In the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy, he was the leading wicket-taker for Hyderabad with 17 wickets in 5 matches.

Personal life

Tanay Thyagarajan was born on 15 November 1995 in Bangalore and grew up in Hyderabad. He worked hard at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Cricket Academy to improve his skills.

Finance

As of August 2024, Tanay's estimated wealth is $369,000.

Family

Tanay keeps his family life private. There are no public details about his wife or children.

Scandals

After a match against Nagaland in January 2025, Tanay said he cared more about his team winning than personal achievements.

Fans

Tanay has 4.3k followers on Instagram.