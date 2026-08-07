Akash Sengupta
all rounder
|Full name:
|Akash Sengupta
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|5
|1
|Innings
|7
|1
|Overs
|92.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|Runs
|449
|23
|Wickets
|6
|0
|Avg
|74.83
|0
|SR
|92
|0
|Eco
|4.88
|11.5
|BB
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|5
|1
|Innings
|9
|1
|Not outs
|3
|0
|Runs
|176
|1
|Balls Faced
|526
|3
|Avg
|29.33
|1
|SR
|33.46
|33.33
|Fours
|18
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|Highest
|65
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0