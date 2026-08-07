Akash Sengupta

Akash Sengupta

all rounder

Full name:Akash Sengupta
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Assam

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches51
Innings71
Overs92.02.0
Balls--
Maidens70
Runs44923
Wickets60
Avg74.830
SR920
Eco4.8811.5
BB30
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches51
Innings91
Not outs30
Runs1761
Balls Faced5263
Avg29.331
SR33.4633.33
Fours180
Fifties10
Sixies40
Highest651
Hundreds00

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