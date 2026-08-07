Akshay Anil Wakhare

Akshay Anil Wakhare

bowler

Full name:Akshay Anil Wakhare
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Dubai Capitals

India Captains

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches926061
Innings1595960
Overs3157.0488.3203.4
Balls---
Maidens667180
Runs879421101386
Wickets3066353
Avg28.7333.4926.15
SR61.946.5223.05
Eco2.784.316.8
BB1344
4w1321
5w2100
10w300

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches926061
Innings1083114
Not outs19135
Runs91912769
Balls Faced303824265
Avg10.327.057.66
SR30.2552.47106.15
Fours10195
Fifties300
Sixies012
Highest722525
Hundreds000

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