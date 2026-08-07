Akshay Anil Wakhare
bowler
|Full name:
|Akshay Anil Wakhare
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|92
|60
|61
|Innings
|159
|59
|60
|Overs
|3157.0
|488.3
|203.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|667
|18
|0
|Runs
|8794
|2110
|1386
|Wickets
|306
|63
|53
|Avg
|28.73
|33.49
|26.15
|SR
|61.9
|46.52
|23.05
|Eco
|2.78
|4.31
|6.8
|BB
|13
|4
|4
|4w
|13
|2
|1
|5w
|21
|0
|0
|10w
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|92
|60
|61
|Innings
|108
|31
|14
|Not outs
|19
|13
|5
|Runs
|919
|127
|69
|Balls Faced
|3038
|242
|65
|Avg
|10.32
|7.05
|7.66
|SR
|30.25
|52.47
|106.15
|Fours
|101
|9
|5
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|2
|Highest
|72
|25
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0